The Philadelphia Eagles are still riding high from the Super Bowl LIX championship victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, etching their status as one of the best teams of the modern era. While the Eagles had a historic season, there already were plenty of changes this offseason that reshaped a championship roster.

Philadelphia was able to retain linebacker Zack Baun, who was the top target for the Eagles heading into free agency. They allowed pass rusher Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams, guard Mekhi Becton, linebacker Oren Burks, cornerback Darius Slay and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to depart in free agency. Philadelphia also traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans and received guard Kenyon Green in return, capping off all the major departures from the roster.

The Eagles added several free agents on one-year deals, but have a few holes to fill on this roster heading into the draft. This is still one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, a unit that significantly got younger this offseason. This draft is an opportunity to add to the pass rush and secondary with younger players, hoping for the same effect as cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean made last season.

With the No. 32 overall pick, what will the Eagles do when the 2025 NFL Draft begins? Will Philadelphia trade the pick and move up in the draft, or move out of the first round and acquire more selections? This will certainly be an intersting draft for the Eagles as they seek to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Let's take a look at what the Eagles need heading into this draft, the picks they have, and what they could do with those selections. We'll also grade every pick once the selection is made.

Philadelphia Eagles team needs

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025

Overall selections: 8

Round Pick Player Grade 1 No. 32



2 No. 64



3 No. 96



4 No. 134



5 No. 161 (from Texans)



5 No. 164 (from Lions)



5 No. 165 (from Commanders)



5 No. 168





Philadelphia Eagles mock drafts, projections

Ryan Wilson James Pierce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

James Pierce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee Tom Fornelli : Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia R.J. White Malaki Starks, S, Georgia (via projected trade to No. 29)

Check out the latest NFL mock drafts from CBS Sports experts along with full coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft.