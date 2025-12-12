Losers of three straight games, the Philadelphia Eagles are in need of a bounce back game with four weeks to go until they officially begin their Super Bowl defense. Fortunately, Sunday should provide such a game against the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite their recent struggles, Philadelphia (8-5) currently holds the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture and has a 1.5-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) for first place in the NFC East.

Conversely, the Raiders are among the NFL's nine teams that have already been eliminated from postseason contention. Las Vegas has lost seven straight games after falling last week in a hard-fought game against the 11-2 Denver Broncos.

Here's how you can follow Sunday's action, already with a full breakdown and a prediction of how things might play out.

Where to watch Raiders vs. Eagles live

When: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 14 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Eagles -11.5, O/U 38.5 (via DraftKings)

Raiders vs. Eagles: Need to know

New starting QB for Raiders. Geno Smith left last week's game early with shoulder and hand injuries. In his place, Kenny Pickett -- a former first-rounder who served as the Eagles' backup quarterback last season -- went 8 of 11 for 97 yards and a touchdown. With Smith still hurt, Pickett will get his first start for the Raiders against his former team.

Geno Smith left last week's game early with shoulder and hand injuries. In his place, Kenny Pickett -- a former first-rounder who served as the Eagles' backup quarterback last season -- went 8 of 11 for 97 yards and a touchdown. With Smith still hurt, Pickett will get his first start for the Raiders against his former team. Slumping Eagles. While football is a team game, Philadelphia's offense is the main reason for the team's recent struggles. The Eagles have been held to under 20 points in four of their last five games. Saquon Barkley has struggled to find consistent running lanes, while Jalen Hurts has struggled with his accuracy, especially in recent weeks. He threw a whopping four interceptions during Philadelphia's Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers after entering the game with just two on the season.

While football is a team game, Philadelphia's offense is the main reason for the team's recent struggles. The Eagles have been held to under 20 points in four of their last five games. Saquon Barkley has struggled to find consistent running lanes, while Jalen Hurts has struggled with his accuracy, especially in recent weeks. He threw a whopping four interceptions during Philadelphia's Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers after entering the game with just two on the season. When in doubt, go to Dallas . One Eagles offensive player that has had a good season is tight end Dallas Goedert, a former second-round pick who currently leads the team with seven touchdown catches. He caught eight passes for 78 yards during Philadelphia's loss to the Chargers.

. One Eagles offensive player that has had a good season is tight end Dallas Goedert, a former second-round pick who currently leads the team with seven touchdown catches. He caught eight passes for 78 yards during Philadelphia's loss to the Chargers. Defense still tough. The Eagles defense continues to be among the best in football under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The unit is currently ninth in the NFL in points allowed, third in touchdown passes allowed, and fourth in red zone efficiency. The unit has struggled on third down and against the run, however.

The Eagles defense continues to be among the best in football under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The unit is currently ninth in the NFL in points allowed, third in touchdown passes allowed, and fourth in red zone efficiency. The unit has struggled on third down and against the run, however. Non-existent offense. The Raiders have a litany of issues, but their offense's inability to score might be at the top. The Raiders are last in the league in points scored as they are averaging just 15.1 points per game. They're also last in the NFL in average yards per carry (3.2) and rank 30th in red zone efficiency.

The Raiders have a litany of issues, but their offense's inability to score might be at the top. The Raiders are last in the league in points scored as they are averaging just 15.1 points per game. They're also last in the NFL in average yards per carry (3.2) and rank 30th in red zone efficiency. Bowers on a roll. One of the bright spots for the Raiders this season has been second-year All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers has caught six touchdowns this year, including three in the last two games.

One of the bright spots for the Raiders this season has been second-year All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers has caught six touchdowns this year, including three in the last two games. Overdue. One would think that Raiders first-round pick Ashton Jeanty is due for a big game sometime between now and the end of his rookie season. After having 108 all-purpose yards and a touchdown three weeks ago against the Cleveland Browns, Jeanty had just 99 total yards in the Raiders' last two games. On Sunday, he'll face an Eagles defense that is just 26th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed.

Raiders vs. Eagles prediction, pick

The Raiders showed last week that they will continue to play hard despite their record. That, along with the Eagles' recent struggles, makes me believe that the Raiders are more than capable of covering the spread. In terms of picking a winner, the Eagles should still be able to take care of business, although it might be in underwhelming fashion. Pick: Raiders +11.5, Over 38.5