In the Week 12 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Rams are fresh off a huge victory over the division rival Seattle Seahawks, having improved to 8-2 and taken control of sole possession of first place in the NFC West. They're behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the race for the conference's top seed by virtue of a head-to-head loss, but they are tied for the best record in the NFC. They have a chance to keep the good times rolling here, as a win would mark their six consecutive victory since they lost two out of three in Weeks 3 through 5.

Tampa has lost two in a row and three of its last four and has seen its lead in the NFC South cut to just a half-game. The Bucs remain banged up, with Mike Evans and Bucky Irving, among others, still out for this game and with no firm timeline for their respective returns. The have a significantly softer stretch of schedule coming up to end the season, with this being the toughest game remaining on their schedule.

Will the Rams continue stacking wins, or will the Bucs get back on the horse? We'll find out soon enough. But before we give you a few key things to know about the matchup, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Rams vs. Bucs live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 23 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 23 | 8:20 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

NBC | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Rams -6.5; O/U 49.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Rams vs. Bucs: Need to know

Stafford set up for success: The Bucs have a pass-funnel defense that is far better against the run than it is against the pass, which typically pushes opponents into pass-happy game plans. The Bucs are second in opponents' rushing success rate, via Tru Media, and only 20th in passing success rate. With Puka Nacua in the slot and Davante Adams on the outside, the Rams have two obvious passing-game mismatches. This game sets up well for Stafford.

The Bucs have a pass-funnel defense that is far better against the run than it is against the pass, which typically pushes opponents into pass-happy game plans. The Bucs are second in opponents' rushing success rate, via Tru Media, and only 20th in passing success rate. With Puka Nacua in the slot and Davante Adams on the outside, the Rams have two obvious passing-game mismatches. This game sets up well for Stafford. Bucs looking to bounce back: Tampa has lost two in a row to AFC East opponents, falling in back-to-back games to the Patriots and the Bills. When you go back to before their bye, they have lost three of their last four, with the lone win during that stretch coming against the Saints. (They also lost to the Lions.) They have wins over the Seahawks and Niners this year, but of late they have struggled against the high-level teams. They have a chance to reverse that trend here before moving into a stretch run where they won't be tested with nearly as tough of matchups.

Tampa has lost two in a row to AFC East opponents, falling in back-to-back games to the Patriots and the Bills. When you go back to before their bye, they have lost three of their last four, with the lone win during that stretch coming against the Saints. (They also lost to the Lions.) They have wins over the Seahawks and Niners this year, but of late they have struggled against the high-level teams. They have a chance to reverse that trend here before moving into a stretch run where they won't be tested with nearly as tough of matchups. Important injuries: Not only are Mike Evans and Bucky Irving out for Tampa, but Quentin Lake is out for Los Angeles after suffering a dislocated elbow and heading to injured reserve. The Bucs could also be without both Jamel Dean and Haason Reddick, so they're not just banged up on offense.

Rams vs. Bucs pick, prediction

The Buccaneers always seem to find a way to score -- even against the best defenses, of which the Rams are one. But their own defense is a significant pass funnel (i.e., it's easier to throw against them than it is to run), and that's dangerous against a team with Matthew Stafford playing at as high a level as he's hit in nearly every game this year. I think the Rams win this one, but the Bucs, as is their wont, either keep it close or find a way to backdoor cover. Prediction: Rams 31, Bucs 26