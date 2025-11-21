The Baltimore Ravens will look to win their fifth straight game Sunday and get over .500 for the first time this season when they host the New York Jets in Week 12.

The Ravens' midseason turnaround has coincided with Lamar Jackson's return from a hamstring injury, yes, but it has also included a massive improvement from the defense. Through the first five weeks of the season, Baltimore was allowing 5.8 yards per play, fifth-worst in the NFL, and had forced just two turnovers. Ever since, the Ravens are allowing just 5.2 yards per play, 14th in the NFL, and have forced nine turnovers, sixth-most in the league.

The Jets will be working in a new starting quarterback in Tyrod Taylor as the veteran journeyman takes over for Justin Fields. The Jets are coming off a 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots that halted New York's winning streak at two games. The Jets managed just 105 passing yards in the loss, and for the season, and Fields has averaged under 140 passing yards per game this season, second-worst in the NFL only ahead of the Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel.

Here's how to watch this AFC matchup as well as betting information, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Jets live

Ravens vs. Jets: Need to know

Lamar Jackson has been unusually quiet. Jackson has run for just 60 yards in three games since returning from his hamstring injury, his fewest in any three-game stretch as a starter. Last week, he threw for 193 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions and ran for just 10 yards while taking five sacks in a 23-16 win over the Browns. Jackson hasn't thrown for more than 204 yards since Week 3, but facing the Jets could be a salve: New York has been a bottom-10 run defense and just allowed 271 passing yards to the Patriots.

What can Tyrod Taylor provide? Taylor has started just one game this season, throwing for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 29-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also ran for 48 yards. Garrett Wilson had 10 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown in that contest, but he will miss this weekend's game due to a knee injury, so Taylor will have to look elsewhere. Perhaps New York will try to get its ground game going against a Ravens defense that ranks 22nd in yards per rush allowed (4.6). New York's Breece Hall is averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Ravens thrive as big favorite. Baltimore is a 13.5-point favorite, the sixth time they've been at least that big of a favorite with Jackson at quarterback. The Ravens are 5-0 both straight up and against the spread in the previous five instances.

Ravens vs. Jets pick, prediction

Baltimore has been on a roll defensively, and this should present a good opportunity for Jackson, Derrick Henry and the offense to get going, too, before a tough stretch to finish the season. The Ravens will roll at home. Pick: Ravens -13.5; Over 44.5