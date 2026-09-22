Quarterback injuries have been the unfortunate story of the 2026 NFL season thus far. The loss of six starters from training camp through Week 2 overshadows on-field play for nearly one quarter of the league. Fortunately, many of the injuries are short-term issues with only a slight risk of derailing the campaign, but in a couple of cases, there is little reason for optimism.

The New York Giants might be in the worst position of any of the six teams that lost their starters. Jaxson Dart sustained a knee injury on "Monday Night Football" that, upon further testing, is more severe than the team initially feared. If any of the NFL's injured signal-callers are to miss the rest of the year, Dart is the most likely candidate.

If it is indeed a season-ender for Dart, the Giants' 2026 goals shift dramatically. For other teams, like the Seattle Seahawks, expectations remain largely unchanged even in the face of injury.

Here are reasonable expectations for all six teams with injured quarterbacks.

New York Giants

Injured player: Jaxson Dart (knee)

New expectations: Vie for another early draft pick

There is no sugar coating the Giants' outlook without Dart. What had all the makings of a (finally) exciting year is already down the tubes. The offense looked hapless with Jameis Winston on in relief against the Los Angeles Rams, and while the veteran has had decent stretches in the past, his diminished arm strength, persistent turnover problems and the immense downgrade in mobility he brings compared to Dart puts a firm ceiling on the Giants.

Winston will potentially man the offense for the remainder of the year after Dart's MRI revealed a worse injury than expected. In five games without Dart since his arrival as a first-round pick, the Giants are 0-5. That history suggests that so long as Winston is the man under center, New York will stand among the worst teams in the NFL. The silver lining is that the Giants should be able to add more premium young talent to their enticing core in the 2027 draft, but this was supposed to be a season in which that group elevated them out of the early draft pick range and into playoff contention.

Chicago Bears

Injured players: Caleb Williams (hamstring), Tyson Bagent (concussion)

New expectations: Fall into early-season hole, climb out when Williams returns

The hamstring issue that knocked Williams out of the Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings initially looked like it would result in a long-term absence. Instead, the rising star is week-to-week and could even return as soon as Monday's battle with the Philadelphia Eagles. It would be aggressive to bring him back from a soft-tissue injury in such short order, though, and with Bagent suffering a concussion, there is a real chance the Bears roll out their No. 3 quarterback on "Monday Night Football." Case Keenum might make his first appearance since 2023.

If it ends up being no more than a one-game absence for Williams, the Bears will likely be 1-2 upon his return. The early-season losses might hold Chicago back from reaching its loftiest regular-season goals, but by no means would they dash the Bears' hopes of reaching the playoffs. The offense is electric enough with Williams in the lineup to rattle off a bunch of victories. Remember, this team started 0-2 a year ago and reached the divisional round of the playoffs.

Washington Commanders

Injured player: Jayden Daniels (dislocated elbow)

New expectations: Another losing season incoming

With two losses already on their ledger, the Commanders are in extreme danger of falling back into the NFL's bottom tier for a second consecutive season. It is difficult to foresee them stringing together wins with Daniels on the sideline, particularly because their next six games include matchups against the NFC West's top three teams and a rematch with the Eagles squad that defeated them in Week 1. Washington might have to attack that entire stretch with Marcus Mariota under center.

The dislocated elbow is the exact same injury Daniels sustained in Week 9 last year. He missed four weeks and reinjured the elbow in his return and sat out the remainder of the season. The recurring nature of this issue sounds alarms about Daniels' ability to stay on the field this year and beyond. And the rest of the team is not strong enough to stay afloat without him. The defense, for instance, ranks 27th in scoring through two games.

Seattle Seahawks

Injured player: Sam Darnold (glute)

New expectations: Contend for second consecutive Super Bowl

Drew Lock did just enough to lead the Seahawks to a season-opening win when thrust into action in the first quarter, and following a full week of preparation for the road opener at the Arizona Cardinals, he excelled with three touchdowns in a 31-7 win. Seattle should be in business for as long as it needs to roll out its backup.

Even better news for the Seahawks is that Sam Darnold might return to action this week. Coach Mike Macdonald said he anticipates Darnold suiting up for practice, and the extent of his participation will determine his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Assuming the offense is back at full strength no later than Week 4, the Seahawks have a good chance of remaining undefeated in time for Darnold's return. They cannot ask for much more than that.

Minnesota Vikings

Injured player: Kyler Murray (concussion)

New expectations: Battle for NFC North title

The concussion Murray suffered in the first quarter of the season opener looked grim, but it will result in only a one-game absence. Murray cleared concussion protocol and will start in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Kevin O'Connell announced. Thanks to Carson Wentz and two solid performances, Murray inherits a 2-0 record for his return.

In a division where every other team is 1-1 and where the Bears have quarterback injuries, the Packers look flawed, and the Lions' defense is a mess, Minnesota has a chance to build a comfortable early-season cushion. None of the teams on their schedule until Week 9 made the playoffs in 2025. If Murray delivers the career resurgence the Vikings hoped he would when they signed him in free agency, he could lead them to a terrific first half of the season.

Atlanta Falcons

Injured player: Michael Penix Jr. (torn ACL), Tua Tagovailoa (oblique)

New expectations: Prevent disastrous season after 0-2 start

The Cooper Rush experience was dismal. Back-to-back losses and a 34-3 drubbing at the hands of a division rival made the Falcons look like one of the NFL's worst teams through two weeks. Help is on the way, though. Penix is cleared for action and will take over as the starter in Week 3, and Tagovailoa returned to full participation in practice, setting him up to assume backup duties. Health willing, Atlanta will not need to turn back to its No. 3 quarterback.

The problem is that Penix is not guaranteed to be an upgrade. He is 4-8 as a starter since his arrival in 2024 and has an immense injury history. He ought to be able to make better use of his elite offensive supporting cast than Rush, but it would require a breakout season from the third-year pro in order for the Falcons to erase their 0-2 start and finish the year above .500. And if things go sideways for Penix or he returns to the injury report, Tagovailoa carries the exact same shortcomings.