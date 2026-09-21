The Atlanta Falcons have announced that Michael Penix Jr. will be the team's starting quarterback when they face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Penix, a 2024 first-round pick, has not played since he tore his ACL during a loss to the Panthers in Week 11 of the 2025 season. Penix underwent surgery last November and practiced in a limited capacity during the spring and for most of training camp. He was cleared to participate in 11-on-11 work during the final week of the preseason.

"I think Mike's looked good," Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said of Penix last week. "He's been really going here for a few weeks now. I didn't know Mike pre-injury very well, except from afar. But he looks sharp, moving well. I think he has confidence in it. Obviously, his arm talent is easily seen. But in terms of the lower-body movement and his ability to play quick and do those things, I think Mike's progressed really nicely."

Penix was hoping to be ready for Week 1, but he informed Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski before the team's season opener that he wasn't where he wanted to be. He said that he had rushed back from knee injuries in the past and did not want to make that mistake again.

"I want to be stronger," Penix said at the time. "I want to be able to be out there and give the team 100%. And if I don't feel like I can do that, that's not fair for this team. That's not fair for this organization. I want to make sure whenever I am out there, I'm 100%, and there's no doubt in my mind that I trust my knee and that I trust being able to go out there and help this team win football games."

The 26-year-old Penix made 12 starts during his first two seasons in Atlanta. He went 1-2 as the team's starter as a rookie and was 3-6 last season prior to getting injured.

Last season, Penix saw a slight uptick in accuracy and a significant jump in production from a touchdown/interception standpoint. After throwing 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions as a rookie, Penix threw 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions last season. He actually led the NFL last season in lowest percentage of times intercepted when attempting to pass (1.1%).

Cooper Rush served as Atlanta's quarterback during the season's first two games after Tua Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury during practice. The Falcons lost their first two games and are the only offense in the NFL that has yet to enter the red zone.

On Thursday, Penix and Co. will face a Packers team that allowed 39 points in a loss in Minnesota in Week 1 and 17 points in a close win on Sunday against the Jets. Green Bay's defense is currently eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed and ninth in rushing yards allowed.