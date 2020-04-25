Texans draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Houston's Round 4-7 selections

The Texans sat out Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft after trading their pick to the Dolphins as part of the deal for Laremy Tunsil, who reportedly signed a record-breaking extension on Friday. On Day 2, the Texans got to work by finding a D.J. Reader replacement on the interior and an EDGE rusher with a ton of upside. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Houston Texans 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
2 40* DL Ross Blacklock, TCU A-
3 90 EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida A
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Houston Texans 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 40 acquired from Cardinals as part of DeAndre Hopkins trade
  • No. 111 acquired from Dolphins as part of Laremy Tunsil trade

