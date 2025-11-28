The AFC South is facing off against each other this week, as the Tennessee Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Nashville, while the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans in Indy. The Texans enjoyed a mini bye, as they upset Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 12, while the Colts fell in overtime to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is expected to make his return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 2, as he has cleared concussion protocol. It will be interesting to see how he looks, since Davis Mills went 3-0 as the starter. He threw five touchdowns compared to one interception over the last three contests. Houston is currently 3-1 in division play. Sunday marks the Texans' first matchup with the Colts this season, and their final meeting comes in the regular-season finale.

As for the Colts, they have lost two out of their last three games after starting the season 7-1, and haven't looked like one of the best teams in the NFL over these last three weeks. Indianapolis was simply out-played by Kansas City down the stretch last Sunday, as the Chiefs out-scored the Colts, 14-0, and out-gained the Colts 236 yards to 18 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime. Sunday, they return to the warm embrace of their fans for their first home game in over a month.

Daniel Jones is dealing with a fracture in his fibula, but will start on Sunday. How he looks will certainly be a major storyline. Let's break down this AFC South showdown, but first here's how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Texans vs. Colts live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 30 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV : CBS | Stream: Paramount+

: CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Colts -3.5; O/U 44.5 (via FanDuel)

Texans vs. Colts: Need to know

What about Daniel Jones' leg? Prior to Week 12, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reported that Jones was dealing with a fibula injury while adding that he was not in jeopardy of missing the matchup vs. Kansas City. NFL Media reported this week that Jones is dealing with a fracture in his fibula, which doesn't sound very minor.

Prior to Week 12, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reported that Jones was dealing with a fibula injury while adding that he was not in jeopardy of missing the matchup vs. Kansas City. NFL Media reported this week that Jones is dealing with a fracture in his fibula, which doesn't sound very minor. Just feed Jonathan Taylor. While Jones is banged-up, he has a great running back to rely on. Taylor entered Week 13 leading the league in rushing yards (1,197), rushing touchdowns (15) and total touchdowns (17), and averages an impressive 4.3 yards per rush after contact.

While Jones is banged-up, he has a great running back to rely on. Taylor entered Week 13 leading the league in rushing yards (1,197), rushing touchdowns (15) and total touchdowns (17), and averages an impressive 4.3 yards per rush after contact. Houston has a dynamic duo on defense. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter have been absolute quarterback terrors. The two combined for 4.5 sacks against the Bills, and 11.5 sacks over the last three games. Anderson has recorded a sack in six consecutive games, and has registered an NFL-high 21.2% pressure percentage this season. Hunter has 50 sacks over the last four seasons, which ranks second-most behind Myles Garrett.

Texans vs. Colts prediction, pick



I'll take the hook with the underdog in this divisional matchup. Seeing how the Texans defense dominated the Bills, it's very possible they could do something similar against the sliding Colts. I am truly worried about Jones' fibula injury. He likely won't be as mobile, and should face hellacious pressure from DeMeco Ryans' unit. Pick: Texans +3.5, Under 44.5