The Jonah Keri Podcast: Pete Prisco
Jonah Keri talks football with NFL writer Pete Prisco
In this episode: Jonah Keri runs a go route with CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco on the NFL playoffs; the longevity of today's star quarterbacks; Tom Brady's illustrious career; the Falcons' huge upside as a #6 seed; DUUUUUUUUVAAAALLLLLL, and much more! (Make sure to tune in for the intro too, for a little Baseball Hall of Fame talk.)
