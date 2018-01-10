The Jonah Keri Podcast: Pete Prisco

In this episode: Jonah Keri runs a go route with CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco on the NFL playoffs; the longevity of today's star quarterbacks; Tom Brady's illustrious career; the Falcons' huge upside as a #6 seed; DUUUUUUUUVAAAALLLLLL, and much more! (Make sure to tune in for the intro too, for a little Baseball Hall of Fame talk.)

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn