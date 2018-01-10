The Jonah Keri Podcast: Pete Prisco

Jonah Keri talks football with NFL writer Pete Prisco

jonah-keri-podcast-lindsay-jones.jpg

In this episode: Jonah Keri runs a go route with CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco on the NFL playoffs; the longevity of today's star quarterbacks; Tom Brady's illustrious career; the Falcons' huge upside as a #6 seed; DUUUUUUUUVAAAALLLLLL, and much more! (Make sure to tune in for the intro too, for a little Baseball Hall of Fame talk.) 

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories