Tom Brady ducks question about future practices, could skip Patriots' final OTAs

Tom Brady has been doing a lot of things this offseason -- like throwing footballs off of yachts in Monaco -- but one thing he hasn't been doing a lot of is practicing with the Patriots.

After skipping out on the team's first month of organized team activities (OTAs), Brady finally showed up for practice this week when the Patriots held their three-day mandatory minicamp.

However, just because Brady showed up for practice this week doesn't necessarily mean he's going to be around for the Patriots final round of OTAs, which will go down over four days next week (June 11-12, 14-15).

During his one and only interview at mandatory minicamp on Thursday, Brady was asked if he was planning to attend those final four practices and well, let's just say he completely ducked the question.

"We're not even through today yet," Brady said. "We've had a good three days and been working on the things we need to work on. That's what I always focus on."

The reason Brady was mum about what he might do next week might be because he doesn't plan to attend the Patriots final practice sessions before training camp. At least one report has already indicated that Brady won't be around for practice next week.

Although Brady has definitely earned the right to skip OTAs, the fact that he's actually doing it is kind of surprising, especially when you look back to some comments he made in 2013, where he emphasized the importance of OTAs.

"He (Bill Belichick) talks about, you think it's just an OTA in the spring time and it's not that important and all those things that probably could enter your mind," Brady said in 2013. "The truth is, this lays the foundation for the start of training camp and if you have a good training camp, it usually means a good start to the season. A good start to the season leads to good position entering the second half of the season. Everything ends up having some significance to it."

Not to mention, with Julian Edelman likely suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season, showing up at OTAs would give Brady a chance to work with receivers who he's not exactly familiar with.

When asked why he decided to skip OTAs this year, Brady didn't downplay their significance, he just said he couldn't be there for "personal reasons."

"I mean it's obviously important for everybody," Brady said. "Our coaches do a great job getting us ready. Just some personal reasons for me. But I'm here now and focused on what I need to do, as I always say I am. Like I said, I'm looking forward to this year."

Although Brady "pleaded the fifth" when asked earlier this year if he's happy with the Patriots, he was slightly more open about things on Thursday when he was asked about his relationship with coach Bill Belichick.

"It's great and we've always had a great relationship," Brady said. "I've been here for a long time and I love this team, I love this organization and I love playing quarterback for him. I loved it last year. I'm having a lot of fun now so that's obviously what's most important to me."

The good news for the Patriots is that Brady admits that he is having fun, but the bad news is that he's apparently not having enough fun to attend OTAs next week.