The Minnesota Vikings will finish out the 2025 regular season at home against the rival Green Bay Packers. The 8-8 Vikings have been eliminated from playoff contention, while the 9-6-1 Packers are in as a wild card. With how the playoff picture looks in the NFC, this game is meaningless for Green Bay. The Packers will be the No. 7 seed in the conference.

The Packers are actually the only team locked into their seed in the NFL. They've made the playoffs three straight years, but have been the No. 7 seed each time. Green Bay will play either the Chicago Bears or the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in the wild-card round. Perhaps the Packers would like a shot at revenge against the Bears after that Week 16 loss in Chicago, or revenge against the Eagles for the postseason loss last year.

Let's break down this NFC North matchup. But first, here's how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Packers vs. Vikings live

Date : Sunday, Jan. 4 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 4 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV : CBS | Stream: Paramount+

: CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Vikings -7.5; O/U 35.5 (via DraftKings)

Packers vs. Vikings: Need to know

Clayton Tune gets the start at QB: Jordan Love has cleared concussion protocol, but the Packers will be starting third-stringer Clayton Tune at quarterback with backup Malik Willis also dealing with injuries. A 2023 fifth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Tune is 0-1 as a starter. He has thrown for 78 career yards and three interceptions in 14 games played.

Jordan Love has cleared concussion protocol, but the Packers will be starting third-stringer Clayton Tune at quarterback with backup Malik Willis also dealing with injuries. A 2023 fifth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Tune is 0-1 as a starter. He has thrown for 78 career yards and three interceptions in 14 games played. Malik Willis impressing: Despite the loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, Willis impressed in significant action in relief of Love. He completed 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown, and led the team in rushing with 60 yards and two more touchdowns. The former third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans became the first quarterback all-time to complete 85% of his passes while averaging 13 yards per attempt and rush for 60 yards. However, coach Matt LaFleur wants to " pump the brakes

Despite the loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, Willis impressed in significant action in relief of Love. He completed 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown, and led the team in rushing with 60 yards and two more touchdowns. The former third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans became the first quarterback all-time to complete 85% of his passes while averaging 13 yards per attempt and rush for 60 yards. However, coach Matt LaFleur wants to " Trending in the wrong direction: The Packers have lost three straight games and allowed 41 points to the Ravens last week. Those are the most points allowed by Green Bay in a game since 2016. The Packers have also recorded just two sacks over the last four games. It's tied for the fewest sacks over a four-game span in team history.

The Packers have lost three straight games and allowed 41 points to the Ravens last week. Those are the most points allowed by Green Bay in a game since 2016. The Packers have also recorded just two sacks over the last four games. It's tied for the fewest sacks over a four-game span in team history. A surprising win streak: The Vikings have now won four straight games, which is their longest win streak of the season. In the surprise upset of the Detroit Lions on Christmas, Minnesota's defense forced a whopping six turnovers while quarterback Max Brosmer completed 9 of 16 passes for just 51 yards.

The Vikings have now won four straight games, which is their longest win streak of the season. In the surprise upset of the Detroit Lions on Christmas, Minnesota's defense forced a whopping six turnovers while quarterback Max Brosmer completed 9 of 16 passes for just 51 yards. Surging defense: The Vikings have recored at least five sacks in each of the last two games after having just one such game earlier this season. The Vikings are one of three teams with four or more players that have recorded six sacks on the year.

Packers vs. Vikings prediction, pick



The Packers certainly would like to finish out the regular season strong, but that could be tough with an inexperienced quarterback on the road. The trends point to Minnesota covering the 7.5 points. The Vikings are a perfect 4-0 against the spread over their last four games, while the Packers are 1-7 against the spread vs. teams entering the matchup .500 or worse. Pick: Vikings -7.5, Under 35.5