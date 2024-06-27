Happy Thursday, everyone! John Breech is off work and potentially studying Joe Burrow's latest fashion habits, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest, right here in the Pick Six Newsletter.

Be sure to subscribe right here, to ensure you never miss a daily dose of NFL updates. And keep on reading for everything from an update on Tua Tagovailoa's contract, Hall of Fame predictions and more:

1. Tua talks: Dolphins not offering top-level deal?

Tua Tagovailoa Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa admitted this spring that he's growing impatient in contract negotiations with the Miami Dolphins. Weeks later, the two sides don't appear any closer to a long-term deal. ESPN reports that Miami has yet to offer Tagovailoa an extension "in the Jared Goff or Trevor Lawrence ballpark." Both Goff and Lawrence recently landed contracts averaging at least $53 million per year, and Tagovailoa hinted strongly at wanting similar compensation in his last public comments: "The market is the market," he noted. Talks are still ongoing, however, and could ramp up as training camp draws closer.

2. QBs set to improve: Kyler Murray top-10 material?

Some quarterbacks are poised for a step forward in 2024 due to coaching changes; think Justin Herbert, who will be working under Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers. Others are primed for more success thanks to revamped supporting casts. And one of those signal-callers could well be Kyler Murray, as Douglas Clawson argues in his rundown of 2024 breakout candidates:

The upside is still there for Kyler Murray. He was 12th in EPA per play last year and one of four players with 200 passing yards and 30 rushing yards per game, along with Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts. He developed instant chemistry with Trey McBride, completing 53 of 66 passes for 538 yards in eight games with the young tight end. That's a 100-catch and 1,000-yard pace if they play a full season together. Problem is, Murray had no wide receiver to throw the ball to. He was 9 of 24 for 134 yards targeting Marquise Brown, who was supposed to be his No. 1 target. Murray finished with the second-worst EPA per play targeting wide receivers last season, and also the second-worst mark throwing 15-plus air yards. Mac Jones was the only quarterback worse in either category. Arizona drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth overall, and he could immediately boost Murray's production in both areas and help him play at a top-10 level.



3. Hall of Fame projections for current stars

Mike Evans Getty Images

Resident historian Bryan DeArdo has a deep knowledge of the NFL's all-time greats. But which current standouts are most likely to join the Hall of Fame once they hang up the cleats? DeArdo surveyed nine different CBS Sports analysts to identify the most likely candidates for a gold jacket. Here are three players who received a majority vote for a future Hall of Fame induction:

Ravens RB Derrick Henry: Henry is a two-time rushing champion who's also led the NFL in touchdown runs on multiple occasions. He is also just one of eight players in league history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season.

Henry is a two-time rushing champion who's also led the NFL in touchdown runs on multiple occasions. He is also just one of eight players in league history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans: Evans has the distinction of being the first player in NFL history to start his career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He is also one of just four players in NFL history to have at least 750 catches, 10,000 receiving yards and 90 touchdowns in his first 10 seasons.

Evans has the distinction of being the first player in NFL history to start his career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He is also one of just four players in NFL history to have at least 750 catches, 10,000 receiving yards and 90 touchdowns in his first 10 seasons. Saints DE Cameron Jordan: Compelling is the best word to describe Jordan's Hall of Fame case. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler who has amassed an impressive 117.5 career sacks. Jordan is also a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team, a distinction that should further help his case.

4. Aiyuk latest: 49ers star hasn't requested a trade

Another day, another clue as to the future of Brandon Aiyuk in San Francisco. Despite Aiyuk recently hinting the 49ers sought to trade him earlier this offseason, San Francisco has no plans to move the 2023 All-Pro, per NFL Media, while the wide receiver himself has apparently never requested to be shipped elsewhere. All the drama revolves around Aiyuk's contract, which is set to expire after this season, and the pass catcher's perceived value; all indications are the 49ers want him around, just not at his price.

5. Patrick Mahomes skirts NFL rules (again)

Patrick Mahomes Getty Images

Well, sort of. In an offseason littered with Kansas City Chiefs headlines, the team's top player has cleverly eluded NFL rules prohibiting player endorsements of alcohol by filming a secret Coors Light commercial that has since been buried in a literal time capsule, only to be unearthed once Mahomes retires or the NFL changes its stance. Yes, really. It's the third straight year Mahomes has pulled the stunt with Coors Light, one year after promoting a "Coors Light Bear" rather than, you know, actual beer. At least it serves a good cause: Proceeds from part of the latest team-up go to his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

6. Extra point: Hurts more vocal, Cobb survives fire

Hungry for a few bonus headlines? Have at 'em: