Jalen Hurts has long been known for his even-keeled, almost stoic, demeanor. After the Philadelphia Eagles' historic collapse to close the 2023 NFL season, however, the quarterback has taken a "more vocal" approach to leadership, All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson told "The Rich Eisen Show" this week.

"Just this offseason, he's really done a good job of bonding with his teammates," Johnson said. "I feel like the connection has definitely grown. A really big offseason. The work ethic has never been an issue. Tremendous worker. But (he's) just becoming a more vocal leader. ... Him reaching out to guys, and creating these bonds in the offseason ... He's gone out of his way to connect with his teammates, and we've felt that."

Does Johnson sense Hurts is entering something of a prove-it year, enduring a dip in efficiency after his 2022 MVP bid and Super Bowl appearance?

"Every year is kind of a prove-it deal to everybody, when you're in that town," Johnson said. "Jalen's our guy moving forward. We love him, we respect him, and nobody puts in more work than he does."

Hurts, who had career highs in both total touchdowns (38) and turnovers (20) last year, signed a five-year contract extension last offseason tying him to Philadelphia through 2028. He'll enter 2024, his fourth as the team's full-time starter, with a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore. The latter was hired to replace Brian Johnson following the Eagles losing six of their final seven games, including playoffs, in 2023.