Without a playoff victory since the turn of the century, the Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 NFL Draft with more questions than answers. Year 4 under head coach Mike McDaniel begins with the team now a full season removed from its second 11-win campaign in that span but with a roster that has undergone a significant shakeup as players have departed and others -- three-time All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey -- are in the midst of being traded away.

The Dolphins have issues everywhere. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains one of the NFL's best -- when he's healthy, on the field and given even a modicum of time to operate in the pocket. The problem for Miami has been keeping him upright and available given its offensive line has continuously graded out as among the NFL's worst despite general manager Chris Grier ahead of the 2024 season infamously telling reporters and fans, "You guys you probably are more worried than we are" about depth up front.

Since then, oft-injured five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead -- who played in just 38 games the last three seasons combined -- has retired. The Dolphins made some moves to fill gaps in the offseason but none that jump off the page. The same can be said for its defensive front, which lost another crucial player and veteran team leader. After seeing Christian Wilkins depart for the Los Angeles Raiders in free agency before last season, Miami signed defensive tackle Calais Campbell to shore up its unit. With retirement on the horizon, the 38-year-old has returned to the Arizona Cardinals for what most believe will be his final NFL season.

The Dolphins still have plenty of speed offensively with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, but last season proved that their struggling offensive line and NFL coaches who have caught up to McDaniel's scheme are able to limit chunk plays down the field where Tagovailoa and Miami found so much success two years ago. That's how a team that was just behind the Buffalo Bills as a close second favorite in the AFC East entering the last season now sits third in the division at 6-1 entering 2025, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Will further adjustments be made this offseason, and just how will the Dolphins supplement their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's take a look at what's on Miami's plate.

Miami Dolphins team needs

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2025

Overall selections: 10