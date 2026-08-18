Za'Darius Smith unretires, signs with Falcons after Jalon Walker injury and James Pearce Jr. suspension

Za'Darius Smith's retirement didn't last long. And now, he'll be counted on almost immediately. The three-time Pro Bowler is signing a one-year deal with the Falcons, per The Athletic's Jonathan Jones, after Atlanta's pass-rushing group has been hit hard by injury and suspension this training camp.

The deal is worth $6 million with a max value of $8 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Smith, 33, retired in October 2025 after playing in five games with the Eagles. But his name began popping up again last week when he visited the Browns, signaling a comeback was on the horizon. Ultimately, he ended up in Atlanta, which is very much in need of some help.

On Aug. 4, promising 2025 first-round EDGE Jalon Walker tore his ACL in a non-padded practice, and on Aug. 15, the NFL handed down an eight-game suspension to James Pearce Jr., the team's other 2025 first-round EDGE.

Pearce's suspension stemmed from a domestic dispute with then-girlfriend Rickea Jackson. Pearce was charged with three felonies: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. Pearce's legal team struck an agreement that if he completed a pre-trial intervention program and stayed out of trouble for six months, all charges would be dismissed. The NFL carried out its own investigation and suspended Pearce for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Smith began his career as a 2015 fourth-round pick of the Ravens before joining the Packers in 2019. He made his first two Pro Bowls (2019, 2020) and earned a second-team All-Pro (2020) while in Green Bay before earning his third career Pro Bowl nod with the Vikings in 2022. He spent 2023 with the Browns and 2024 split between the Browns and the Lions before his short stint with the Eagles last year. He has 70.5 career sacks, including nine in 2024.

With Walker out and Pearce suspended, the Falcons were very thin at pass rusher.