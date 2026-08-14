James Pearce Jr. suspended eight games following offseason arrest

Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. received an eight-game suspension from the NFL for his Feb. 7 arrest following a domestic dispute with then-girlfriend Rickea Jackson, according to ESPN.

Pearce was initially charged with three felonies: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. A felony aggravated stalking charge was changed to a misdemeanor, while a charge of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer was dropped.

Jackson told police she noticed Pearce following her vehicle in a white Lamborghini SUV, according to the criminal complaint, obtained by ESPN. When stopped at a red light, Pearce exited his car and attempted to open the driver's side door of her vehicle. Jackson sped away, while Pearce went back to his vehicle and pursued her.

Jackson began to head towards the Doral Police Department, and she told police during the drive that Pearce "intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle." He eventually cut her off with his SUV and hit her car head-on.

When police arrived on the scene, they observed Pearce standing outside of his SUV with the door open. An officer drew his firearm and ordered Pearce to the ground. The 22-year-old instead got back in his vehicle, locked it, and after a short time, drove away. Police pursued Pearce, who eventually crashed his vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit, Pearce was apprehended. Authorities say he "began to resist arrest by tensing his arms and not allowing officers to apprehend him."

Pearce's legal team said in a March statement released to ESPN that he "maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, it is hardly the full, complete story."

Despite the dramatic situation, Pearce's legal team struck an agreement where if he completed a pre-trial intervention program and stayed out of trouble for six months, all charges would be dismissed. Jackson and the police officers involved in the case agreed to this resolution.

While Pearce is on track to avoid prison time, his infraction still violated the NFL's personal conduct policy and resulted in his suspension.

Games James Pearce Jr. will miss

What the loss of Pearce means for Atlanta

The Falcons front office was aggressive during the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting former Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall, then trading back into the first round for Pearce at No. 26 overall. Atlanta won't have either player to begin the season.

Walker, who recorded 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks as a rookie, tore his ACL in training camp and will miss the entire 2026 season. Now, the Falcons will be without their other young pass rusher for the first eight games, as well.

The loss of Pearce is a big one. He set a Falcons rookie record by racking up 10.5 sacks in his first NFL season, to go along with 26 tackles, 16 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss, five passes defensed and a forced fumble. Pearce and teammate Xavier Watts were named finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year, an award ultimately won by Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

With Pearce and Walker now out, the Falcons will look at Azeez Ojulari, Samson Ebukam, Brandon Dorlus, Cameron Thomas and Bralen Trice to pick up the slack. Keep an eye on sixth-round pick linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. as well, who could work as a hybrid.

Falcons initial depth chart at DE



First string Second string Third string Fourth string DE Cameron Thomas Azeez Ojulari James Pearce Jr. (suspended) Keshawn Banks DE Brandon Dorlus Samson Ebukam Bralen Trice Cameron Sample

Ojulari, Ebukam and Thomas are additions made in free agency this offseason. Ojulari, who is 26, notched eight sacks as a rookie for the New York Giants back in 2021 and six sacks for Big Blue in 2024, but played just three games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season due to a hamstring injury. Ebukam, who is an older player at 31, comes over from the Indianapolis Colts. He's recorded 35 sacks over eight seasons, and missed the 2024 campaign with a torn Achilles. Thomas, on the other hand, has bumped around the league, playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, and Browns. Despite his initial placement on Atlanta's depth chart, he has very limited starting experience with just three games.

How this new-look pass-rush group pans out in the preseason is certainly something to watch.