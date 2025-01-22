Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson was a bit preoccupied during a play in which Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry scored a goal in Tuesday's game.

At the 4:50 mark of the second period, the Oilers were bringing the puck into the offensive zone when a tray of nachos was thrown onto the ice by a fan. Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl got the puck over to Perry, who ripped a one-timer past Thompson.

"That's a first," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said after the game. "We just talked about that in the coaches' office. I don't think I've ever seen a nachos-on-the-ice National Hockey League game. Did they save them? Maybe we can bring them into the locker room."

As soon was the goal was scored, Thompson could be seen visibly pointing to the tray of nachos in the offensive zone. In fact, Perry skated right near the tray during his one-timer goal.

The Oilers goal did cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Capitals ultimately came out on top. Still, Thompson took full responsibility for allowing the goal following the game.

"I've never seen that before," Thompson said. "Obviously, I've got to play to the whistle. That one's on me."

According to Rule 63.5, when an object is thrown onto the ice and interferes with the game, "the referee shall blow the whistle and stop the play and the puck shall be faced-off at a face-off spot in the zone nearest to the spot where play is stopped."

The nachos didn't end up affecting the play as no skaters made contact with the rogue tray. Perry even admitted he didn't even notice them on the ice.

"I saw the guy that threw them," Thompson added. "Wasn't too happy. But credit to him. He got them a goal."

Ultimately, the goal didn't end up costing the Capitals as they still came away with a 3-2 win. The Oilers, who were without star forward Connor McDavid while he serves a three-game suspension for cross-checking, were held scoreless over the final 15 minutes by Thompson.

Thompson stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced against the Oilers. It also marked the fifth consecutive game Thompson allowed two or fewer goals.