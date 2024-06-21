The Edmonton Oilers hope to accomplish a rare feat when they host the Florida Panthers for Game 6 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Friday. Edmonton is looking to join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs and 1945 Detroit Red Wings as the only teams to force a Game 7 in the Final after losing the first three contests. That Toronto club completed the comeback to become the first of four NHL teams ever to overcome an 0-3 series deficit in postseason history. Edmonton trailed the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in their second-round matchup before winning the final two contests. Florida has yet to suffer three losses in a series this postseason.

Oilers vs. Panthers money line: Edmonton -120, Florida +101

Oilers vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Oilers vs. Panthers puck line: Edmonton -1.5 (+212)

EDM: The Oilers have outscored Florida 15-4 over the last seven periods



FLA: The Panthers have allowed 13 goals in the last two games after yielding 12 over six contests against the New York Rangers



Why you should back the Oilers

Limited to a total of just one goal in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton has produced 16 over the last three contests. The club has netted five tallies in the third period over that span after scoring one in the session over its previous nine contests. The Oilers' special teams have been dangerous since the team was pushed to the brink of elimination, recording three power-play goals and a pair of short-handers in the last two games.

Edmonton owns a 93.9% success rate on the penalty kill, the highest mark over a minimum of 15 games in a postseason since 1978, and has denied its opponents on 43 of their last 44 power-play opportunities while scoring three short-handed goals during that stretch. The Oilers possess five of the eight players with 20 or more points this postseason, with superstar Connor McDavid leading the NHL with 42 -- five shy of the all-time record set in 1985 by the legendary Wayne Gretzky. Evan Bouchard is second with 32, the most by a defenseman in one playoff year, and Leon Draisaitl has collected 30 while Zach Hyman -- who has scored a league-high 15 goals -- and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have notched 21 apiece.

Why you should back the Panthers

Florida has won each of the previous four playoff series in which it took a 3-0 lead. Evan Rodrigues has been the Panthers' top offensive player in this series with four goals and two assists. The 30-year-old center, who netted only three tallies in 17 games over the first three rounds of the playoffs, has landed on the scoresheet in five of his last six contests dating back to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Panthers with 22 points, two shy of the franchise record he set last postseason. The 26-year-old left wing is coming off a two-point effort after having amassed the same amount over his previous seven contests. Captain Aleksander Barkov is right behind Tkachuk with 21 points and has posted eight two-point performances, the most by a Panther in one postseason.

