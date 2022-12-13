In 1986, producers Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer and director Tony Scott changed the action genre with "Top Gun," a movie about a group of Naval fighter pilots attending Top Gun, the Naval Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar. Starring Tom Cruise, the movie went on to gross over $350 million in box office receipts and remains a fan favorite to this day. Now, 36 years later, Cruise reprised his role for "Top Gun: Maverick," which became the biggest box office hit of 2022. Released on May 27, the movie has generated nearly $1.5 billion globally and now Paramount Pictures is bringing the smash of the summer to a screen near you on Paramount+ on December 22. Sign up for Paramount+ right here to stream "Top Gun: Maverick" on December 22, and you can get 50% off your first year of any plan using code ALLYEAR (expires 12/31/22).

The original "Top Gun"was distributed by Paramount Pictures in 1986. It become a cultural phenomenon, but the story was left there for more than three decades. The 2022 sequel picks up with Maverick now leading the Top Gun graduates.

"Top Gun: Maverick" brings back Tom Cruise to play the title character, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. After spending his career as a Naval fighter pilot, Mitchell returns to the "Top Gun" academy where he got his start. Mitchell is tasked by Admiral Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky (Val Kilmer) to help train a new crop of graduates for a dangerous overseas mission.

Among the pilots in training is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Mitchell's former wingman Nick "Goose" Bradshaw. Filled with guilt over Goose's tragic passing during the first film and general concerns about sending the younger pilots into harm's way, Mitchell must fight his own demons in order to repair his relationship with Rooster and prepare his mentees for the mission.

