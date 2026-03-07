There may not be a bigger surprise in the Clausura portion of the Liga MX season than the form of Chivas Guadalajara. While they're no longer undefeated after dropping back-to-back matches to powerhouses Cruz Azul and Toluca, this is among one of the best squads in the division, and part of that is down to 22-year-old forward Armando Gonzalez Alba taking the next step to lead the line.

How to watch Atlas vs. Chivas Guadalajara, odds

Date : Saturday, March 7 | Time : 8:05 p.m. ET

: Saturday, March 7 | : 8:05 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Jalisco -- Guadalajara, México

: Estadio Jalisco -- Guadalajara, México Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Atlas +400; Draw +280; Chivas -152

He has 17 goals across the entire season for Chivas, second only to Joao Pedro and Paulinho, two of the best forwards in the league following German Berterame's departure from Monterrey for Inter Miami. For a team that previously produced Chicharito, Gonzalez could be one of the best prospects to come out of the Chivas system in years.

Prior to those two losses, Gonzalez had scored in four consecutive matches, and there's no better time than facing Atlas to get back to scoring. Breaking into the Mexico squad with four caps since making his debut in November of 2025 against Paraguay, Gonzalez is one of many players who are on the cusp of making the World Cup if they can find form at the right time for their clubs.

Looking specifically at Gonzalez's scoring in Liga MX compared to his peers in North America, there are plenty of reasons why he could be useful to national team manager Javier Aguirre who is still looking to figure out the number two behind Raul Jimenez for the World Cup. Gonzalez is as well-positioned as anyone to get a chance.

Soccer has always been in Gonzalez's blood, with his father, Armando Gonzalez, playing in the Mexican divisions as well as taking up managerial jobs around the league, including stops at Necaxa and Cruz Azul so it comes as no surprise that he's taking the next step. Just for Chivas, they'll hope that it can take them all the way to a league title because it's in reach. For a club with a proud history, Chivas haven't won a title since winning the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2018 andif they're able to finish atop the Clausura portion of the season, it'll be their first triumph there since 2017, a sign that things are moving in the right direction behind Gonzalez's finishing.

Liga MX scores and schedule

Friday, March 6

Mazaltlan 4, Club Leon 2

Necaxa 0, Pumas UNAM 1

Saturday, March 7

Querétaro vs. Club América, 6 p.m.

Cruz Azul vs. Atletico San Luis, 6 p.m.

Atlas vs. Chivas Guadalajara, 8:05 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Pachuca vs. Puebla, 8:06 p.m.

Tigres UNAL vs. Monterrey, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 8