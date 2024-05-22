The stage is set for Atalanta to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday on Paramount+. The German side has won its first Bundesliga title and will try to complete a rare loss-free season across all competition. Meanwhile, the Italian Serie A side should also come in with plenty of confidence after going unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Atalanta vs. Bayer Leverkusen odds list Leverkusen as the -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta as the +330 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Leverkusen vs. Atalanta

Atalanta vs. Leverkusen date: Wednesday, May 22

Atalanta vs. Leverkusen time: 3 p.m. ET

Europa League final picks for Leverkusen vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Europa League final picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in Premier League picks for a profit of $3,463.

For Atalanta vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -125 payout. Leverkusen have had no trouble finding the back of the net, scoring 89 goals in 34 domestic matches this year. They also haven't been held without a goal in any competition since a scoreless draw against Monchengladback in league play on Jan. 27.

The Italian side has been getting plenty of scoring as well, finding two or more goals in seven of their last nine matches across all competition. The expert notes that Atalanta lack consistency, so it's hard to determine what version of the team will show up. However, they also pack a mean punch with all-stars like Gianluca Scamacca and Charles De Ketelaere in their lineup, and should have no trouble finding the back of the net with their best starting XI on the field on Wednesday.

