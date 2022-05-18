The UEFA Europa League final is here and Wednesday's meeting between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers (3 p.m. ET | CBS and Paramount+) is a rare chance at European silverware for these two clubs. On the 50th anniversary of their Cup Winners' Cup triumph, Rangers are bidding to become the first Scottish team ever to win this tournament. Their opponents, meanwhile, won this competition in 1980 and have been to four quarter finals or better since without taking that last step.

We take a look at some of the main prematch storylines to keep an eye on and our experts weigh in with their predictions. How do yours stack up with those of our finest? Find out here.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers

Date: Wednesday, May. 18 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | TV/Live Stream: CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Odds: Frankfurt -102; Draw +270; Rangers +265 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

One matchup to watch: The Frankfurt left and Rangers right promises to be a fascinating clash, containing as it does two of these teams' most dangerous attacking threats. Filip Kostic will be a vital creator for the Germans, if he can get the ball high up the pitch consistently it will not only give him chances but could serve to pin back James Tavernier, the devastating right wing back who is this season's top Europa League scorer thanks to his back post runs (and a few penalties).

Most likely to score a goal: Tavernier is a tempting option here as well but a Frankfurt striker has also lit up the latter stages of this competition and it is Rafael Borre who might be the most likely to find the net at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. The Colombian has three in his last five games across all competitions, including crucial goals to take Frankfurt past Barcelona and West Ham. Borre's turn of pace and ability to find pockets of space around defenders could provide plenty of headaches for the Rangers defense.

Man of the Match pick: Kostic has looked a cut above the field so far in the Europa League and there is no reason to doubt that will continue on Wednesday night. The Serbian is the competition's leading chance creator, ranks third for assists and 13th for goals scored. Translate those stats to per 90 minutes and he is in the top 30 in a host of creative and scoring categories as well as ball recoveries. He can do it all and might make the difference for Frankfurt this time.

Match prediction: This is certain to be a hard fought match between two sides who have showed fearlessness in abundance in knocking out far more garlanded names, one where both sets of players will be craving the underdog status that they do not quite have in this matchup. In the end the talent of players such as Kostic and Kevin Trapp in goal might just tell for Frankfurt, 2-1 winners on the night.





Luis Miguel Echegaray Jonathan Johnson James Benge Francesco Porzio Roger Gonzalez Chuck Booth Mike Goodman



1-1 DRAW (Rangers win PKs) 2-1 FRA (AET) 2-1 FRA 3-1 RAN 1-2 RAN 1-0 FRA 2-1 FRA

