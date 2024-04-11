Liverpool's quest to win the trouble continues on Thursday when they take on Atalanta in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

The Reds are the heavy favorites in this tie and are expected to put on a strong showing at home. Jurgen Klopp will be able to call on a handful of attackers to help them accomplish their tasks against the Italian side, who sit sixth in Serie A and are eyeing their first semifinal berth in European competition.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, April 11 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, April 11 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Liverpool -360; Draw +470; Atalanta +750

Storylines

Liverpool return to the pitch a few days after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Manchester United, a result that hurts their chances of winning the Premier League title. They definitely are not out of the running there, but they may arrive at their Europa League clash with a renewed desire to lift this trophy since they remain the favorites in this competition.

The Reds are still in strong form and have just one loss in their last 25 matches, so another win on Thursday is the expectation. Mohamed Salah has four goals in the team's last five matches and could be called upon to continue that hot streak, while Darwin Nunez has three in that stretch and Luis Diaz has two. Klopp has been able to rely on several goalscorers during this season, though, so Liverpool's attacking depth could be on display against Atalanta.

Prediction

This is Liverpool's game -- and tie -- to lose, and there's little reason to suggest they will. The Reds are prone to conceding more often than not but usually find a way to outscore the opposition handily, so expect them to do just that on Thursday. Pick: Liverpool 4, Atalanta 1