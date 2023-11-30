Liverpool can book their ticket to the UEFA Europa League knockout stages with a win on Thursday against LASK. The Reds are atop Group E with nine points and face the last place team in the group, who have just three points from five games. They are already assured of at least a spot in the Europa Conference League but can ensure their advance in the Europa League with a win and bridge the gap between them and Toulouse and Union Saint-Gilloise in second and third place, respectively.
Here's what you need to know before tuning in.
How to watch and odds
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 30 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England
- Live stream: Paramount+
- Odds: Liverpool -833; Draw +1050; LASK +2200
Storylines
Liverpool have won just two of their last five games, but there's no real reason to sound the alarm just yet. Though a 3-2 lose to Toulouse and a 1-1 draw with Luton Town were far from ideal, the Reds bounced back with a trademark 3-0 win over Brentford and arrive to Thursday's matchup after holding Manchester City to a 1-1 draw.
Jurgen Klopp has plenty of attackers to choose from and will likely rotate to some degree, as he has throughout the Europa League campaign. Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota each have two goals in Liverpool's last five games and could be called upon against LASK, while the likes of Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister might also be involved.
Prediction
Liverpool are the favorites for a reason and should be able to prove as much, regardless of the personnel Klopp eventually selects. Pick: Liverpool 2, LASK 0