Major League Soccer announces changes to SuperDraft format for 2020

Major League Soccer announced new details as to how it will handle the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. Set for Thursday, Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. ET, MLS expansion clubs will have the first three picks as the league aims to offer an "innovative experience." Inter Miami will pick first and third, while Nashville SC has the second selection ahead of both teams playing their inaugural season in the league.

The SuperDraft will see MLS stream a live show that includes real-time highlights from the event. That will include cameras embedded with players and the front offices of the clubs as they make their decisions and show the reactions of the players. The show will also stream on YouTube and Facebook.

The draft has evolved over the years and has been impacted by the amount of young players signing domestically and abroad before reaching the collegiate level, but it's proven to be a place where teams can find crucial pieces in search of a title.

The SuperDraft will be conducted in four rounds with 26 players selected in each. To speed up the process, clubs now will be permitted three minutes, instead of four in previous years, to make their player selections, and there will be no intermission between rounds. As a result, preparation will be even more crucial with teams having 25 percent less time to make their choices.

The eligible player list for the 2020 MLS SuperDraft will be announced on Monday, Dec. 30.