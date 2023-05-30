Six-time record winners Sevilla face AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday with Jose Mourinho bidding the become the most decorated head coach in European competition history. The Portuguese tactician can pull clear of Giovanni Trapattoni if the Giallorossi win their second consecutive piece of continental silverware in Budapest this midweek.

Mourinho has two UEFA Champions League, one UEL and one Europa Conference League title to his name so this would bring his total to six considering that he also won the UEFA Cup before the Europa League rebrand. Should Roma succeed, the 60-year-old would also set a new record having won UEFA's second-tier competition with three different clubs having also done so with Manchester United and FC Porto.

Sevilla, though, are pretty much owners of this competition having won it six times which is already a record and victory here would mean that seven of the last 18 titles have gone to the Andalusian club. Jose Luis Mendilibar has done an excellent job in salvaging Sevilla's season but this is his first European final and Los Nervionenses have never lost a final that they have featured in.

Roma are the more likely to return to Europe next season if they were to lose here, but Sevilla are not guaranteed to do so while the Giallorossi would only be in the Europa Conference League. Both sides need to win this final if they want to play top European soccer next campaign or even any continental soccer at all in the Spaniards' case.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, May 31 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 31 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Sevilla +170; Draw: +200; Roma +180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

How they got here

Sevilla: After barely saving their European season in the UEFA Champions League group stage, the Spaniards dropped down into their continental competition of choice and made light of their domestic struggles to edge PSV Eindhoven in the knockout round playoffs. Fenerbahce followed and Sevilla once again advanced with Jorge Sampaoli still in charge, but Mendilibar had replaced him by the time they overcame Manchester United over two legs in the quarterfinals. Juventus was the final hurdle in the semifinals to set up this final against another Italian side in what has been a very good season for Serie A in Europe.

Roma: Mourinho's side finished second to Real Betis in Group C so had to navigate the knockout round like Sevilla. Red Bull Salzburg were edged out despite defeat in Austria before a strong first leg was enough to see off Real Sociedad in the following round of 16. Extra time was needed to see off Feyenoord in the quarterfinals while one goal was all it took to dispose of Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals to set up this mouthwatering final which pits Mourinho against history.

Team news

Sevilla: Yassine Bounou should replace Marko Dmitrovic as he has been Mendilibar's cup goalkeeper of choice. Joan Jordan and Suso have shaken off injuries but Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao are doubtful and Marcos Acuna is suspended. Similar to Real Betis' Joaquin, Jesus Navas is evergreen and will be 37 years and 191 days old should he feature on Wednesday -- the oldest outfield player to start a UEFA Cup or Europa League final since Rangers' 38-year-old David Weir in 2008. Rafa Mir should be replaced in attack by Youssef En-Nesyri who was a hero against both United and Juve.

Possible Sevilla XI: Bounou; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Torres, Gil; En-Nesyri.

Roma: Paulo Dybala should be fit to feature for the Giallorossi while Leonardo Spinazzola is also expected to make it which only rules out Rick Karsdorp and Marash Kumbulla. Mourinho rotated his team against Fiorentina so expect to see a full-strength Roma side from the off. Nemanja Matic, Rui Patricio and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and will all return here.

Possible Roma XI: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Abraham.

Prediction

This is something of a soccer equivalent to an irresistible force meeting an immovable object. Sevilla do not lose Europa League final while Mourinho is one of the masters when it comes to major UEFA competition finals. Whatever happens, do not be surprised if this goes beyond 90 minutes and possibly even to penalties. Pick: Sevilla 1, Roma 2 (after extra time).