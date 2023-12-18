The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs were drawn after the main Champions League event on Monday and Milan vs. Stade Rennais is arguably the tie of the round along with Feyenoord vs. AS Roma. Incredibly, this is the third consecutive year that the Dutch and Italian giants have been paired together with the 2021-22 Europa Conference League final followed by the 2022-23 Europa League quarterfinals with Jose Mourinho's men victorious on both occasions. However, both Italian sides face tricky opponents with Feyenoord motivated to avenge previous defeats to Roma and Rennes looking to trip up Milan over two legs in games that could have a big impact on the UEFA coefficient race.

Elsewhere, RC Lens will be happy to have drawn SC Freiburg, who will equally feel the draw could have been much harsher on them although RCL's French compatriots Toulouse have drawn a tough one in Portuguese giants Benfica. Sporting CP are up against Young Boys of Switzerland while former champions Shakhtar Donetsk have one-time Champions League winners Marseille coming up in their tie. Galatasaray vs. Sparta Praha has an underrated feel to it while Braga vs. Qarabag is one for the die-hard Europa League fanatics.

Confirmed UEL knockout round play-off ties

Feyenoord vs. Roma

Milan vs. Rennes

Lens vs. Freiburg

Young Boys vs. Sporting CP

Benfica vs. Toulouse

Braga vs. Qarabag

Galatasaray vs. Sparta Praha

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Marseille

Meanwhile, in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoffs, the main draw was struggling Dutch powerhouse Ajax who have been handed a challenging two-legged affair vs. Bodo/Glimt of Norway. Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Union SG is an enticing pairing and Real Betis vs. Dinamo Zagreb has underrated levels of pedigree in the UECL which could lead to a memorable two-legged showdown. A reminder that group winners such as Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Brighton and Hove Albion from the UEL and Aston Villa, Lille OSC and Fiorentina were not involved as the knockout round play-offs only concerns runners-up and teams dropping out of the UCL and UEL respectively.

Confirmed UECL knockout round play-off ties