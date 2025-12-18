The Women's National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that the union has authorized the executive committee to "call a strike when necessary" as players continue negotiations with the league over a new collective bargaining agreement. It is vital to note that the players are not going on strike right now. Rather, this vote signifies that a majority of the players are willing to go on strike.

Per the WNBPA, 93% of eligible players participated in the vote and 98% of the votes were in favor of authorizing a strike if necessary. The historic vote is the latest escalation of the labor battle between the players and the league, which has been raging for over a year.

The WNBA has never seen a work stoppage of any kind -- neither a strike nor a lockout -- and has never missed games due to labor strife.

Here is the WNBPA's full statement:

"The players have spoken. Through a decisive vote with historic participation, our membership has authorized the WNBPA's Executive Committee to call a strike when necessary. The players' decision is an unavoidable response to the state of negotiations with the WNBA and its teams. Time and again, the players' thoughtful and reasonable approach has been met by the WNBA and its teams with a resistance to change and a recommitment to the draconian provisions that have unfairly restricted players for nearly three decades. The players' vote is neither a call for an immediate strike nor an intention to pursue one. Rather, it is an emphatic affirmation of the players' confidence in their leadership and their unwavering solidarity against ongoing efforts to divide, conquer, and undervalue them. Let it be known. The players remain united, resolute, and prepared to fight for their value and their future."

The current CBA was originally set to expire on Oct. 31, following the conclusion of the 2025 WNBA season, but the two sides have since agreed to multiple extensions to continue talks. The first, a 30-day extension, pushed the deadline back to Nov. 30. When it was clear there was still no deal on sight, they agreed to a 40-day extension that made Jan. 9, 2026 the new deadline.

The WNBA is undermining its own product again, but a perception-altering CBA is still within reach Lindsay Gibbs

There has been movement since the latest extension was announced, but the two sides remain far apart, which WNBPA vice president Kelsey Plum said last week at Team USA training camp is "a little bit disheartening."

The league made a proposal offering significant pay raises, including a max salary of over $1 million, an average salary above $500,000 and a minimum salary above $225,000. The league's offer also included a revenue sharing mechanism, though it's unclear exactly how that would work. At the same time, the league also proposed starting training camp in mid-March and eliminating housing benefits, neither of which pleased the players.

The WNBPA countered with an offer that would see players earn "roughly 30% of total league and team revenue," per The Athletic. Under the WNBA's latest offer, the players would receive less than 15%. Additionally, the WNBPA proposed mandating teams to carry 12 players at all times (some only roster 11 to save money) and the creation of two developmental player slots.

WNBA CBA talks: How WNBPA's proposal to create developmental roster spots would benefit players and teams Jack Maloney

While there is still time to get a deal done and ensure the 2026 season starts on time, the offseason has already been disrupted. The Golden State Valkyries held their expansion draft on Dec. 6 last year. The Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, the two expansion teams joining in 2026, must wait for a new CBA to be ratified to learn when their draft will take place.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week that he would join the WNBA CBA negotiations if necessary.

"We're available to do whatever is necessary to help get a deal done," Silver said during his NBA Cup press conference. "I'm encouraged by the fact they extended the deadline once again in to January. Presumably the sides wouldn't have been willing to do that unless they thought there was a constructive path to getting a deal done."

Caitlin Clark urges compromise in WNBA CBA negotiations: 'We need to play basketball' Jack Maloney

At Team USA camp, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark urged compromise, but said the players will "fight for everything we deserve."

"This is the biggest moment the WNBA has ever seen. It's not something that can be messed up," Clark said. "We're going to fight for everything we deserve, but at the same time we need to play basketball. That's what our fans crave and that's what all of you crave as well. You want the product on the floor. At the end of the day that's how you make the money, that's how you're marketable, that's what the fans get excited about, that's what the fans want to show up for.

"It's business and it's a negotiation and there has to be compromise on both sides. We're starting to get down to the wire of it, and it's become really important. Obviously, I want to help in any way I can, and I've tried to educate myself the best I can. And obviously, I can't speak to every single number, it's pretty complicated, but I think there are different things that we can find ways to say, 'no, we certainly deserve that and we're not going to compromise on that,' and then other things that we can probably compromise on."