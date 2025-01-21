A couple top-10 losses shook up the CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings this week. Ohio State is no longer undefeated after getting stunned by Penn State, dropping the Buckeyes to No. 11. Meanwhile, Maryland suffered a 38-point loss to Texas on Monday and fell to No. 12. Both teams have a great opportunity to bounce back as Maryland and Ohio State will face each other Thursday in Columbus.

Oklahoma, last week's No. 12, also found itself on the wrong side of a blowout and moved down three spots -- a lenient punishment because of the opponent. South Carolina dominated the Sooners in a record-setting 101-60 win.

Only UCLA and LSU still have perfect records at this point of the season, but they can't get too comfortable. The Tigers are about to face their toughest challenge yet when they head to Columbia to take on South Carolina on Thursday.

Cal fell four spots to No. 21 after getting crushed 72-38 by Duke on Thursday. As for Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets are at No. 23 because of consecutive losses to Virginia Tech, Louisville and Notre Dame.

Minnesota and Michigan entered the Power Rankings this week, while Utah and Oklahoma State moved to the first five out -- along with Ole Miss, Creighton and Baylor.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Ole Miss, Creighton, Baylor, Utah, Oklahoma State