WWE Evolution results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

For the first time in history, WWE Evolution stands Sunday night as an all-women's pay-per-view presented by the company. Live from Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, Evolution will feature some of the best female superstars from the past, present and future on a card that is ultimately solid but certainly could have been built better by WWE.

There are some incredible matches on tap Sunday night, and all three women's singles titles will be on the line. Legends such as Trish Stratus, Lita, Alundra Blayze and Mickie James will be in action along with some of the top stars of today like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and yes, Ronda Rousey.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday night updating this story with the latest results, analysis, grades and highlights from the show. Stick with us all night.

WWE Evolution matches

Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (Last Woman Standing)

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (Last Woman Standing) NXT Women's Championship: Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler Mae Young Classic Finals: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm

Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm Natalya, Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad

Battle Royal (for a future women's title shot) feat. Naomi, Nia Jax, Carmella, Ember Moon, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Alundra Blayze, Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis and more

WWE Evolution live results, highlights

If you are unable to view the live updates or want to refresh the detailed results and grades updating throughout the show below the application, please click here.

WWE Evolution recap, grades

Trish Stratus & Lita def. Mickie James & Alicia Fox via pinfall: Recap and grade coming soon.