Chalkboard Fantasy is one of the emerging options among DFS apps, and new users can take advantage of the special Chalkboard Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS. It grants first-time users $20 in free entries upon registration, with no deposit required to utilize this offer. It can be applied to NFL picks, MLB contests, college football pick'ems and more than 10 of the most popular sports leagues. Sign up for Chalkboard Fantasy now:

In this article, we'll explain everything you need to know about Chalkboard Fantasy, from its promos to its contest offerings to a review of the product. Click here to sign up for Chalkboard Fantasy:

Chalkboard Fantasy promo code details

Chalkboard Fantasy Promo Code CBSSPORTS Chalkboard Fantasy Bonus Offer $20 in free entries upon registration (no deposit required) Chalkboard Fantasy Legal States AK, AR, CA, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WI, WY and DC Chalkboard Fantasy Sign-Up Link Click Here Chalkboard Fantasy Deposit Methods Visa, Mastercard and Discover debit/credit cards, PayPal and Venmo only with linked bank accounts Promo Code Last Verified October 21, 2025

How to sign up for the Chalkboard Fantasy promo

Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here. Register for a Chalkboard Fantasy account and enter the information requested. Make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when registering for an account.

The promotional credit is then viewed on the app under "Account" and then listed as Bonus funds in the DFS Wallet. Bonus funds require a 1x play-through before any winnings from it can be withdrawn. The "play-through period" lasts 90 days from when the funds are deposited into the account before they expire. Get started now:

How to play on Chalkboard Fantasy app

Chalkboard Fantasy offers pick'em style contests, where users select either HIGHER or LOWER for each projected statistical bar. You must pick between 2 and 8 player projections from the Chalkboard lobby and then decide on an entry amount. All picks must have at least two different teams in order to be a valid entry, and you can't have the same player in the entry more than once.

The minimum entry amount is $1, while the maximum entry amount can vary, depending on the sport or specific statistic. Special promotions may also limit the entry amount. The current max payout on a single entry is $40,000 (subject to change).

Chalkboard uses a dynamic payout structure in which each player projection has a multiplier attached to it. Contest payout multipliers are pre-set based on the number of legs in the contest. The max contest multiplier is 5000x.

Chalkboard Fantasy offers 'Shield Play' in which players can miss picks and still receive a payout. If you choose Shield Play, you can lose one leg for 3-5 leg entries, and if it's 6 legs or more you can lose 2. If you lose a leg in Shield Play, then the multiplier will decrease.

Shield Play contrasts with 'Max Entry' contests in which you must get all of your predictions correct in order to win a payout.

Chalkboard Fantasy promos and bonuses for existing users

Once you join Chalkboard with the Chalkboard Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS, the offers don't stop. Chalkboard offers 'Promo Packs', which reward users simply for playing the app. The more you engage with Chalkboard Fantasy, the more opportunities you get to unlock rewards that include entry cards, boosts and bonus offers.

Chalkboard Fantasy also has a refer-a-friend promotion where a user gets $10 for each friend they refer who then makes their first deposit. Rewards are issued within 30 days of the referred friend joining with the corresponding promo code, and one user can refer a maximum of 25 friends, for a maximum of 25 rewards.

Other promotions for existing users include daily anchors and boosts, as well as bonus cash. The latter is won by completing challenges, participating in Chalkboard promotions, winning giveaways or free entries, and through deposit bonuses. Bonus cash is non-withdrawable, but once you win an entry with bonus cash, the winnings from that entry are withdrawable.

Injury Protection

Chalkboard Fantasy does have a VOID policy to protect users in regard to players who did not play or were injured. If players don't play a single second or snap for any reason, they are marked as VOID. Games that are canceled or postponed to a later date could also result in picks falling under the VOID policy.

With Chalkboard Fantasy entries requiring at least two player selections, and those players coming from different teams, if one of those players falls under the VOID policy, thus negating the minimum requirements, then the entire entry will be voided as well. If the minimum requirements are still met, then the entry will be graded without the voided player.

In regard to in-game injuries, Chalkboard Fantasy will void all first-half injuries for NFL, NBA and soccer games. It will also void for first-period NHL injuries, and MLB position players if they don't record three plate appearances, or if the starting pitcher is injured before throwing 45 pitches.

For NCAAF and NCAAB, players are voided due to first-half injuries in games where both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll at the time of the game. Additionally, for NCAAB voids, if the teams don't meet the ranked requirements, a player can still be voided if the game takes place in any Conference Tournament or NCAA Tournament game.

Live entries are not eligible under the VOID policy.

Chalkboard Fantasy app review: User experience

Compared to other DFS apps, Chalkboard Fantasy can appear a bit overwhelming. Every "Higher" or "Lower" pick has a multiplier attached to it, unlike many other apps, which limit their number of multipliers according to the odds of a player going higher or lower. With Chalkboard Fantasy, you don't have the ability to simply make a pick without a multiplier, which could be confusing for those users who aren't used to dealing with multipliers on DFS apps.

What Chalkboard Fantasy does well is offer alternate lines for seemingly every pick. If a player has a passing yards bar of 246.5 yards, you could play alternate lines for 200+, 225+, 250+, 275+ or 300+ yards, with multipliers adjusting accordingly. Also, the "Cash Out" feature is a plus where you don't have to wait for a final leg of your entry to be decided, though this feature, in regard to in-game picks, is only available for three of their 10 sports offered. Get started here:

Another feature of Shield Play, which allows users to win an entry even if they don't win all of their individual picks, is limited in its functionality. It does not apply to entries that contain same-game picks (SGP), unlike other DFS apps, which don't have that restriction. That could turn away some users who prefer to only make picks on their favorite team, as it would be an all-or-nothing play with Shield Play not being in effect.

The navigation and functionality of Chalkboard Fantasy are both pluses. It's easy to find whatever you're looking for, and the player cards are particularly helpful. They display a player's recent performances as related to the specific statistic, his alternate lines, and you can view his other stats that you can make picks on. For example, if you want to make a pick on Aaron Rodgers' passing touchdowns, you can click on Rodgers and also view his other prop bars for passing yards, interceptions, rushing yards, etc. Some other apps require you to navigate from prop to prop in order to do that, so having it all within a single tap is a bonus.

One thing noticed was that a couple of NFL games were missing from the list of possible games to make picks for. These were Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoffs -- when viewing the app on the preceding Thursday -- and while it was assumed that was because NFL props were not yet posted for the games, that proved not to be the case. Other DFS apps did have a complete listing of those Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoffs, with the associated picks listed, so it's not clear why Chalkboard didn't have those as well.

Chalkboard Fantasy app ratings

Chalkboard Fantasy App Ratings (as of October 21, 2025) Rating Number of Reviews Apple App Store 4.6 out of 5 stars 15k ratings Google Play Store 2.2 out of 5 stars 987 reviews

Chalkboard Fantasy Cash Out Feature

Cash Out allows users to settle an entry early without having to wait for it to end. The Cash Out value changes dynamically and is subject to availability by both league and by when the feature is enabled by the user through the app.

The table below displays the full Cash Out availability rules by league for all pending picks.

League First 5 minutes after submitting Until Start of Game Live In-Game NFL YES YES YES NBA YES YES YES MLB YES YES YES NHL YES YES NO CFB YES NO NO CBB YES NO NO FIFA YES NO NO Esports YES (LoL only) NO NO WNBA YES NO NO UFC YES NO NO

Chalkboard Fantasy customer support

To reach customer support within the app, a user should follow these steps:

Click "Account" at the bottom right of the app Select "Chat with Support" Select "Send us a message" Account Verification and Eligibility -- A customer support specialist will then be able to assist

You can also email assistance@chalkboard.io to reach Chalkboard Fantasy support.

Chalkboard Fantasy banking methods

You can use Visa, Mastercard or Discover debit/credit cards with Chalkboard Fantasy. Additionally, you can use Venmo or PayPal accounts, only if they are linked to a U.S. bank account. Once a withdrawal has been approved, funds are typically deposited into an account within 12 hours.

Chalkboard Fantasy responsible gaming tools

Chalkboard Fantasy provides numerous tools to help users with responsible gaming, including:

Self-Exclusion: All users are able to self-exclude themselves from participating in paid-entry contests.

Requesting Limits: Users can enact limitations on their play, which includes a required blackout period before reversing limitations.

Statutory Limits on Deposits: Certain states/jurisdictions have statutory limitations on how much they can deposit.

No Minors: Chalkboard verifies that all users are of an eligible age within their jurisdiction.

Chalkboard Fantasy Picks review: Final grades and ratings

Promo code and welcome bonus 4/10

Promos and bonuses for existing users 6/10

User experience 7/10

DFS Payouts 8/10

Customer support 9/10

Banking methods 5/10

Big takeaways after reviewing the Chalkboard Fantasy app

The Chalkboard Fantasy promo offer when signing up doesn't measure up to similar DFS apps. The $20 offer in free entries upon registering just doesn't quite resonate as much when other apps have such promotions as "play $5, get $50 in site credits", "100% deposit match up to $100", or "no sweat first entry up to $100". In fact, every other DFS app reviewed had a higher "free" offer than the $20 that Chalkboard Fantasy will allocate in free entries.

In terms of gameplay, Chalkboard Fantasy can come across as a bit complicated with multipliers attached to every "Higher" or "Lower" pick, but it is simple nonetheless. It's a straightforward pick'em style of game, with lots of different stats available for each game and each player. The navigability of the app is one of its strengths, as you can jump from prop to prop for a player without having to go back to the lobby each time. Chalkboard also provides helpful content within each player tile, such as his recent performances in games, as well as alternate lines for each prop.

In-app customer support features several commonly asked questions that can be answered with a single tap. There's also an option to message Chalkboard and chat with a human directly if you don't want to use the pre-set answers.

The banking methods are below par, with only Visa, Mastercard and Discovered debit/credit cards offered. While PayPal and Venmo are also options, they must be linked to an online bank account in order to be utilized. Other mobile payments, like Apple Pay, Google Pay or Cash App, are not supported, which could limit potential users.

Chalkboard Fantasy FAQ

What is Chalkboard Fantasy?

Chalkboard Fantasy is the Daily Fantasy Sports outlet offered by Taild Sports Inc. Its DFS format is a pick'em game where users predict if a player will have higher or lower of a given stat relative to a pre-set bar.

What is the Chalkboard Fantasy promo code?

You can use the Chalkboard Fantasy promo code of CBSSPORTS, and you'll get $20 in free entries after signing up.

Does Chalkboard Fantasy have promotions?

Yes, there is a Chalkboard Fantasy promo code for new users (new users get $20 in free entries for registering) and other promos for existing users (Promo Packs, refer-a-friend bonus and more).

Who owns Chalkboard Fantasy?

Taild Sports Inc. is the developer of Chalkboard Fantasy, and the former is owned by Ted Mauze, who also founded the app.

Where can you use Chalkboard Fantasy?

You can play in the following states: AK, AR, CA, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WI, WY as well as DC.

Does Chalkboard Fantasy pay real money?

Yes, if you win a Chalkboard contest, you will be awarded with real money that you are able to withdraw from your Chalkboard Fantasy account.