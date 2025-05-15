Colorado sportsbooks opened online in 2020, when the Centennial State became one of the earliest to legalize sports betting apps in the United States. Colorado sportsbook apps have been offering sportsbook promos in CO ever since, with thousands of dollars in bonus offers available to new users. Here is a guide on how to bet on sports at CO sportsbooks.

Best Colorado sports betting apps and promos

With online sports betting in Colorado having launched in 2020, Colorado has a great amount of sportsbooks available to its residents. As of 2025, 16 online sportsbooks are currently available in the Centennial State—more than any other state in the Union.

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code in CO

FanDuel went live in Colorado in 2020, bringing the most popular online sportsbook in the U.S. to the state. The app is very well-regarded and offers an intuitive interface and a great deal of promos for its users, particularly new ones.

The current FanDuel promo code grants new users $200 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There are no minimum odds for a winning bet. Bettors must use up all bonus bets before they can withdraw any winnings.

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

Speedy payouts and withdrawals

Daily promos for existing users

Occasional deposit match offers for some users

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code in CO

Originally a daily fantasy app, DraftKings has evolved into one of the most popular sports betting apps in the U.S. DraftKings offers a substantial sign-up bonus for new users and continually offers enticing promos to existing users as well.

New users can receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing their first $5+ bet on the app. The bonus bets will expire after seven days.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Huge same-game parlay library

Frequent promos for existing users

Shared wallet with DraftKings DFS platform

BetMGM Sportsbook promo code in CO

BetMGM was also among the sportsbooks to launch in 2020, bringing one of the more recognizable brands in sports betting to Colorado. BetMGM's site offers considerable sign-up bonuses for new users, with a good user experience on both desktop and mobile.

New BetMGM bettors can take advantage of a new user bonus by using the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS. The promo code unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if the first bet loses. If your initial bet wins, you will get paid in cash like a traditional bet. The minimum deposit for this particular offer is $10, and any bonus bets expire after seven days.

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

Integrated MGM Rewards program

Daily odds boosts for existing users and occasional deposit matches for some users

Live streaming and in-game betting

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in CO

Fanatics Sportsbook offers Colorado a sportsbook with a unique rewards program. Users can accrue FanCash through betting, regardless of whether their bets win or lose, which can then be used either in the sportsbook app or to purchase team-licensed apparel from the Fanatics Store.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new Colorado users up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. If a user opts to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, they would receive up to $100 each of the first 10 days their account is open for a maximum potential value of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

Users have to opt into the promotion each day to be eligible. If any no-sweat bet loses, the bettor will receive a bonus bet of the same value up to $100. A $5 minimum deposit is required.

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

FanCash Rewards integration

Personalized home screen experience

FairPlay Program for injured players

bet365 Sportsbook promo code in CO

A recent entrant into the American market, bet365 first gained popularity in Europe. The app is easy to use and offers no shortage of options and promotions for bettors, both novices and veterans alike.

Like DraftKings, its new user promo awards bonus bets whether the user's first bet wins or loses. Those interested can use the bet365 Colorado promo code CBSBET365 and bet at least $5 to unlock $150 in bonus bets.

bet365 Sportsbook's top features:

Regular promos and odds boosts for existing users

Each Way betting for sports like golf, racing and futures wagers

Best customer support feature via in-app mailbox

Caesars Sportsbook promo code in CO

Caesars Sportsbook gives Colorado residents the opportunity to bet on one of the most recognizable platforms in the industry. Caesars Sportsbook offers a smooth and user-friendly online experience while also offering good sign-up bonuses to new users and promos to existing users alike.

Bettors at Caesars Sportsbook can utilize the Caesars promo code CBSDYW, which grants users 10 profit boost tokens to increase potential winnings by 100%. The initial minimum wager to claim this promo code is only $1.

The profit boosts expire 14 days after they are awarded to the bettor. The maximum wager for a single bet when using a profit boost token is $25, with $2,500 being the maximum in additional winnings that a bettor can earn.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

Caesars rewards program

Unique welcome bonus

New weekly promos for existing users

Betting on Colorado sports teams

What has helped online sports betting gain a significant foothold in Colorado is that the state is represented in all four of America's main professional sports leagues. While all are based in the state capital of Denver, the Broncos, Rockies, Nuggets and Avalanche all have massive followings and provide a sense of civic pride across the state.

Denver Broncos

Originally a charter member of the American Football League, the Broncos have long been one of the NFL's top western teams as a traditional powerhouse in the AFC West. After many years of trying to break through and win a championship – making it to four Super Bowls from 1977 to 1989 but always coming up short – the Broncos finally broke through by winning Super Bowl XXXII in 1997 and following it up with wins in Super Bowls XXXIII (1998) and 50 (2015).

After a dry spell of nearly a full decade following their last Super Bowl, the Broncos made it back to the playoffs in 2024 as a new era began to take shape under quarterback Bo Nix and coach Sean Payton.

Colorado Rockies

Introduced as an expansion team in 1993, the Rockies are still trying to find their way in Major League Baseball and affirm themselves as sustainable contenders. The Rockies' history of success remains very spotty, as they have a losing record all-time, have only made the playoffs five times, and have never won a division title in the NL West.

There is one period in team history, however, that the Rockies have going for them: In 2007, Colorado went on an improbable run late in the season, winning 21 of their final 22 games, including a sweep of the NLDS and NLCS to make it to the World Series for the first time. But the glass slipper broke upon reaching the World Series, as they were swept by the Boston Red Sox and have not been back since. They remain one of just two MLB teams that have reached the World Series without winning a game in that series.

Denver Nuggets

Originally the Denver Rockets of the ABA, the Denver Nuggets are currently living in the afterglow of having finally made it to the top of the mountain. After many years of trying and many playoff appearances in between, the Nuggets finally made it to the NBA Finals in 2023, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. They won it all and earned their first-ever NBA championship.

The Nuggets have now given Denver championships in three out of the four major professional sports leagues, and they remain positioned to earn another one. Last year, the Nuggets went 57-25 and narrowly lost the Conference Semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a seven-game series.

Colorado Avalanche

After moving to Denver in 1995, the former Quebec Nordiques became the Colorado Avalanche and quickly gave both the city and state reason to believe in its new NHL team. In its very first season, the Avalanche won the 1996 Stanley Cup Finals in a sweep of the Florida Panthers, making them the first Denver team to win a championship in one of the four major U.S. professional sports leagues. The Avalanche followed that triumph up with two more Stanley Cups in 2001 and 2022, making them the only active NHL franchise to have won all of its Stanley Cup Finals appearances.

The Avalanche have 12 division titles in total since moving to Denver, and set the NHL record for the most consecutive division titles at nine in a row from 1995 to 2003 (though the first was won while the franchise was still in Quebec).

Facts and figures of legalized sports betting in Colorado

Take a glance at some key figures and facts pertaining to legal sports betting apps in North Carolina:

Year legal online sports betting began in MA 2020 Number of sportsbooks operating online 13 Minimum CO betting age 21 Betting regulator in MA Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission and the Colorado Division of Gaming

Sports betting has a long history in Colorado, as the state was long a bastion of gambling the Old West. During the 19th and early 20th centuries, gambling was highly prevalent in Colorado's frontier towns until becoming highly regulated, namely through the approval of the Colorado Gambling on Horse and Animal Races amendment that authorized parimutuel wagering on horse and greyhound races.

Sports betting in Colorado has grown enormously in the five years since, as the Colorado Department of Revenue reported at the end of March that $4,307,110,645 was wagered from the start of the fiscal year on July 1, 2024 onwards, with the state collecting over $24.5 million in tax revenue.

Here's a look at annual sports betting numbers in Colorado since it launched:

Year Handle Revenue Taxes Collected 2020 (May-Dec) $1,185,754,618 $75,841,207 $2,931,489 2021 $3,847,527,102 $250,048,945 $11,703,519 2022 $5,181,758,903 $351,950,255 $19,634,715 2023 $5,560,232,285 $391,946,267 $27,423,438 2024 $6,187,564,045 $475,176,731 $31,934,112

What does tax revenue from Colorado sports betting go towards?

Sports betting revenue is distributed to pay for the following in the order listed below, according to the Colorado General Assembly's website:

All administrative costs incurred by the Department of Revenue's Division of Gaming first

Six percent to a hold harmless fund to reimburse recipients of current casino gaming tax revenue for any potential loss in revenue due to the legalization of sports betting

$130,000 for counseling services and a gambling crisis hotline in the Office of Behavioral Health in the Department of Human Services for gambling addiction problems until December 31, 2023

The remaining amount to the Water Plan Implementation Cash Fund to fund water projects under the State Water Plan.

Responsible gaming in Colorado

While sports betting can be an enjoyable pastime and even reward significant cash winnings, it can also be an addictive and destructive force if not done responsibly. Thankfully, Colorado has a system in place to assist those who may be struggling with addiction and problem gambling.

Those struggling with a gambling problem in Colorado can seek help by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER or by visiting BetSmart.Colorado.gov.

FAQ

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Colorado?

Users do not need to be residents of Colorado to place a wager, as they can place a bet in Colorado as long as they are within state borders.

Which sports can I bet on in Colorado?

Users in Colorado can bet on major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL as well as other sports, including golf, boxing, motorsports (NASCAR, F1, IndyCar, etc.) and more. Users in Colorado can also bet on college sports, but are not permitted to make player prop bets on college sports.

How old do I have to be to bet on sports in Colorado?

You must be 21 or older to bet on sports in Colorado.

How many online sportsbooks are in Colorado?

There are currently 16 live online sportsbooks in Colorado, giving Colorado the most online sportsbooks of any state in the Union as of 2025.

What betting markets are available in Colorado?

Most betting markets are available in Colorado, per the Colorado Department of Revenue's Specialized Business Group that deals with sports betting, fantasy sports, and limited gaming.

Is mobile betting available in Colorado?

Mobile betting is available in Colorado, and it has become one of the most popular methods of betting within the state along with physical retail sportsbooks.