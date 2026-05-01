The DK Horse promo code for the Kentucky Derby offers new players a chance at a $1 Million prize pool in the King of the Track promo. This DraftKings Racing promo code can be used on the 2026 Kentucky Derby, before post time at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday. Here, we break down everything you need to know about the DK Horse referral code and how to bet on the Kentucky Derby at DraftKings Racing. Claim your DraftKings Racing promo code here:

DK Horse promo code details

With the DK Horse promo code, the DK Horse sign-up bonus is entry into the $1 Million King of the Track promo. No special promo code is required during registration. Just tap the CLAIM BONUS button to get started and make an eligible wager after signing up. Here is how it works.

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King of the Track: win a share of $1 million

After clicking the CLAIM BONUS button on this page and registering for this DK Horse offer code, opt in under the Offers tab for the King of the Track promo for the Kentucky Derby.

After opting in, bet $5+ on a horse to win the Derby, and if you are right, you will split a $1 million prize pool with anyone else who also picked your horse.

Here are the details for how to participate in King of the Track:

Opt in and bet on the Kentucky Derby winner.

If your horse wins, get a share of $1,000,000.

Minimum $5 wager.

First Straight single-horse win wager after opt-in.

If you win, you will need to click to claim the reward in the DK Horse app/site when issued.

Reward issued in cash within 7 days of race completion.

You'll have 30 days to claim the reward after it is issued, after which it will expire

How to sign up with DK Horse

Want to sign up and claim the DK Horse offer code? Follow these steps:

Click the blue "CLAIM BONUS" button on this page to get started with the DK Horse sign-up bonus. Enter all required information, such as name, address and phone number in order to make a DK Horse account. Deposit at least $5 into your account. Opt into the King of the Track promo and bet $5+ on a single horse straight win wager. If your horse wins, split the $1m prize pool with anybody else who also picked your horse.

Get started at DraftKings Racing now:

2026 Kentucky Derby odds

Before you place any Kentucky Derby bets of your own after signing up with the DK Horse offer code, you need to see what the DK Horse betting odds are for the 2026 Kentucky Derby. Odds are subject to change and are not final until the race begins.

Post Position Horse Morning Line Odds Last Race 1 Renegade 5-1 1st in Arkansas Derby 2 Albus 30-1 1st in Wood Memorial 3 Intrepido 50-1 4th in Santa Anita Derby 4 Litmus Test 30-1 7th in Arkansas Derby 5 Right to Party Scratched 2nd in Wood Memorial 6 Commandment 6-1 1st in Florida Derby 7 Danon Bourbon 20-1 1st in Fukuryu Steaks 8 So Happy 15-1 1st in Santa Anita Derby 9 The Puma 10-1 2nd in Florida Derby 10 Wonder Dean (JPN) 30-1 1st in UAE Derby 11 Incredibolt 20-1 1st in Virginia Derby 12 Chief Wallabee 8-1 3rd in Florida Derby 13 Silent Tactic Scratched 2nd Rebel Stakes 14 Potente 20-1 2nd in Santa Anita 15 Emerging Market 15-1 1st in Louisiana Derby 16 Pavlovian 30-1 2nd in Louisiana Derby 17 Six Speed 50-1 2nd in UAE Derby 18 Further Ado 6-1 1st in Blue Grass Stakes 19 Golden Tempo 30-1 3rd in Louisiana Derby 20 Fulleffort Scratched 1st in Jeff Ruby Steaks 21 Great White 50-1 5th in Blue Grass Stakes 22 Ocelli 50-1 3rd in Wood Memorial 23 Robusta 50-1 7th in Santa Anita Derby 24 Corona de Oro Scratched 3rd in Lexington Stakes

DK Horse promos for 2026 Kentucky Derby week

In addition to the DK Horse sign-up bonus with the King of the Track promo, be sure to monitor the offers tab in the app or on the DK Horse site for additional promos. Claim your DraftKings Racing promo here now:

How to bet on DK Horse: Finding tracks and races

DK Horse has much more than just the Kentucky Derby, and Kentucky Derby 2026 betting with the platform is simple enough if you know what to look for. The many races available at DK Horse can make it seem overwhelming, but once you click the "Bet Now" button, you'll see the list of available races.

Upcoming Races

Upcoming races are denoted with minutes to post time (Example: 10 MTP Oak Grove, Race 1), while future races like the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby include ADV and the day of the race. So, for 2026 Kentucky Derby betting, select "ADV KY DERBY SATURDAY" and it will reveal the lineup.

Horse information and date

The "Basic" tab shows odds, horse, weight, jockey and trainer, while the "Advanced" tab adds statistics and the horse's provenance. The "Tips" tab offers notes on horses, such as "Horse for the Course" and trainers and jockeys with recent success. Statistics below the jockey and trainer names are results for the past calendar year.

The horses, jockeys and trainers are hyperlinked so you can click on the name and delve deeper into the numbers. Select your horses by checking the box next to the name and it will be added to your bet slip. Now, all that's left is determining what type of bets you want to make.

How to bet on DK Horse: Most popular horse racing wagers

DK Kentucky Derby betting can be as simple or as complicated as you want to make it, depending on your knowledge and experience. And, of course, how much money you want to wager. You can simply bet a straight Win/Place/Show bet or go with wagers like exactas or exotics.

The Kentucky Derby odds indicate the amount of profit you can expect on a winning wager. For example, 5-1 odds would pay $5 on a $1 winning bet. Odds are multiplied by the bet, so a $100 bet on 5-1 odds will pay out $500. You also get your initial wager back, so that 5-1 win would mean a $600 return. Horse racing also has odds like 9-2 ($9 profit for every $2 wager) and 7-5 ($7 for each $5), but they follow the same pattern.

Most common types of horse racing bets

Win – The selected horse must finish first in the designated race.

Place – The selected horse must finish first or second.

Show – The selected horse must finish first, second or third.

Each Way – Two bets, where both pay out on a victory and the lower finish pays only that bet.

Win/Place/Show – An across-the-board wager on a horse to finish in the top three.

Exotic – Bets that two or more horses will finish in the order you predict.

Exacta – A bet on two horses to finish first and second, in exact order.

Trifecta – A bet on three horses to finish first, second and third, in order.

Superfecta – Bet on the four horses that will cross the finish line first, in order.

Super High Five – Select the top five finishers in the exact order for a massive payout.

Box bets – Covers all finishing options for the selected horses, but you pay for each combination.

Wheel bets – Key a specific horse's finishing position and select others to finish in the other position(s) on an exacta, trifecta or superfecta.

Multi-race bets – In addition to the Derby, you can add the other day's races to play the Daily Double, Pick 3 and many more options for winners of designated races.

Understanding DK Horse payouts

Horse racing payouts are calculated after wagers are pooled and the house takes a percentage, with the remaining funds going to winners based on final odds. A standard $2 win bet typically pays $4 at even odds, plus return of the stake.

Here are the payouts for last year's Kentucky Derby:

No. 18-Sovereignty WIN: $17.96 PLACE: $7.50 SHOW: $5.58

No. 8-Journalism PLACE: $4.94 SHOW: $3.70

No. 21-Baeza SHOW: $8.38

No. 3-Final Gambit

No. 20-Owen Almighty

$2 Exacta: 18-8 $48.32

$0.50 Trifecta: 18-8-21 $115.56

$1 Superfecta: 18-8-21-3 $1,682.27

$1 Super High Five: 18-8-21-3-20 $38,405.96

$1 Daily Double: 10-18 $26.96

$0.50 Pick 3: 2-10-18 $64.16

The standard horse racing bet is $2 for Win, Place or Show as well as the Exacta, though you can box or wheel this for $1 on each wager. Exotic bets often have minimums of $0.10 to $1 per combination, but on Derby Day, the Superfecta minimum is $1; Trifecta, Pick-3, Pick-4 and Pick-5 minimums are $0.50 and the Derby City-6 is $0.20.

Sign up for DraftKings Racing now:

Differences in DK Horse horse betting odds vs. sportsbook odds

DK Horse, like all horse racing betting apps, uses parimutuel wagering when calculating odds for races like the Kentucky Derby. This is different from traditional sportsbook odds in several ways. The parimutuel wagering system pools all the money bet on each market until the race begins, with the track and racebooks taking a percentage of the total pool for their operations. This is also known as the Takeout and it is divided between the track and horsemen, while the remainder of the pool is paid out to winning bettors.

Another important thing to note is changing odds. If you make a bet at 10-1 odds at a sportsbook and the line shifts to 9-1, you would still be paid out at your 10-1 odds if the bet wins. In horse racing, your odds will automatically shift with the latest information and it wouldn't matter when you placed your bet. The final odds you get paid out at is determined based on the total money bet and the Takeout.

DK Horse deposit and withdrawal options

Here's a look at the deposit methods available at DK Horse.

Method Processing Time Fee Online Banking 3-5 days None Credit/Debit Card Immediately $5 Bank Wire Transfer 3-5 days $10 for under $1000 deposit Check/Money Order 5 days (personal checks) None PayPal 2-3 days $5 Apple Pay Immediately $5 Moneygram Immediately $3.95

There is no fee on a bank wire transfer on a deposit above $1,000. There are deposit limits with each banking method which can be found here. Cashier's checks or money orders will be processed immediately but personal checks will be held for five days before being processed. Only MasterCard, Visa and American Express credit/debit cards are accepted at DK Horse to deposit funds. If you are using a bank wire transfer to deposit funds, you could be charged a wire fee by the bank. You must have a bank account associated with PayPal in order to use it as an accepted deposit method.

Here's a look at the withdrawal methods available on DK Horse.

Method Processing Time Fee Online Banking 3-5 days None PayPal Immediately $1 Check Mailed within 5 business days None

Checks can be expected within 15 days of being mailed. In order to use PayPal as a withdrawal method, you must have PayPal as a deposit method. Otherwise, you'll have to use online banking.

DK Horse App Store reviews

Here's a look at how players rate DK Horse on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Store Average Rating/Number of Ratings App Store 4.7 stars/6.5k rating Google Play Store 4.1 stars/600 reviews

DK Horse review: Final verdict

Like most DraftKings products, DK Horse is quite user-friendly and intuitive. It is also the only horse racing app for the Kentucky Derby that is offering a $1 million prize pool with the King of the Track promo for the Kentucky Derby. The DK sign-up bonus is very fun, and if you win the King of the Track, the bonus could be quite large, depending on how big of a longshot you pick.

DK Horse makes it easy to track bets, which is nice because sometimes it can be confusing for novices to know exactly how you are sequencing up your horses in bets involving more than one horse, such as an exacta or trifecta. For a straight bet, you can see which horse you are picking for which position on DK Horse when filling out the bet slip.

It's hard to see much this horse racing betting app can improve upon, but potentially cleaning up the exacta-trifecta picks even further to help players know how they're selecting horses in order would be helpful. While the "angles" tab gives a lot of good information, it's slotted next to the "basic" tab and this could potentially be confused to mean a separate market for the Kentucky Derby and other races instead of additional information. Perhaps re-labeling it to say "wagering angles' or "horse racing information angles" would be helpful, especially for customers who are new to horse racing betting.

FAQ

What is the DK Horse promo?

DK Horse is giving players a chance to win a share of a $1 Million prize pool in the King of the Track bonus offer for the Kentucky Derby. Opt in and bet the Kentucky Derby Winner for a shot to win a share of $1,000,000. A minimum $5 straight wager is required; only straight single-horse win wagers. The reward is issued via click to claim.

What is the bonus code on DK Horse?

A bonus code on DK Horse for the Kentucky Derby King of the Track promotion is not necessary. Just tap CLAIM BONUS on this page.

Does DK Horse charge a fee?

There are deposit and withdrawal fees on DK Horse, which can be seen in the table above highlighting deposit and withdrawal methods.

How do you get your money out of DK Horse?

You can withdraw funds via online banking, PayPal or check with DK Horse.

Is DK Horse legit?

DK Horse is a legitimate horse racing betting application operated by DraftKings, which is widely known as an industry leader with its sportsbook and DFS offerings.

Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

18+ (21+ in certain states) to open, own, or access an advance deposit wagering account and resident of a state where DK Horse or DK Racing is available. Eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. dkhorse.com and racing. Opt-in req. Min. $5 wager. Only the first straight single horse win wager on the Kentucky Derby placed after opt-in is eligible. Wager must win to qualify for an equal share of $1,000,000. Reward issued in cash within 7 days of race completion via a click to claim, which expires 30 days (720 hours) after receipt. Unclaimed rewards will be forfeited. Ends at the closing of the final wagering pool for the Kentucky Derby on 5/2/26. Terms: www.dkhorse.com/bet/offers/details; www.racing.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DraftKings.