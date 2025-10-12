Week 6 of the NFL schedule rolls on with a dozen more games on Sunday as the action begins early in the morning in London and continues through Chiefs vs. Lions on 'Sunday Night Football.' That's about the same time that the ALCS between the Mariners and Blue Jays gets underway, giving plenty of options for picks on the best DFS apps, like Pick6. The Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Sunday, October 12

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus picks.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for October 12

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

WR Puka Nacua, Rams, 97.5 receiving yards - More



Nacua already leads the NFL in both receptions (52) and receiving yards (588), and now he gets to face the NFL's worst defense. The Rams take on the Ravens who rank 32nd in scoring defense and 31st in both passing defense and total defense. It's the perfect recipe for Nacau to top 100 yards through the air, which is just what the SportsLine model forecasts. Select it at Pick6:

RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts, 0.5 rushing + receiving TDs - More (0.7x)

Taylor is resembling the player that was the rushing champion and an All-Pro in 2021 as he's, again, leading the NFL in rushing yards in 2025. He also tops the league with six rushing scores, as well as seven total touchdowns. The model projects him to have 0.78 rushing touchdowns, alone, on Sunday versus Arizona. So, adding receiving touchdowns to this prop makes it an easy back. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

WR Xavier Worthy, Chiefs, 63.5 receiving yards - Less

Worthy has fallen short of his receiving yardage line in three of his past five games, and he had just 42 yards last week against the Jaguars. SportsLine's model is projecting him to have 54.3 yards this week, putting him nearly 10 yards below this prop line. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 4x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6.