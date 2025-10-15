Thursday Night Football will see a historic matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals. It is the fourth matchup of 40+ year old starting QBs since 1950, and this kind of history makes it a great time to utilize the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code. You can make NFL prop bets on the grizzled QBs on several of the best DFS apps, or you can wager on their younger teammates like Ja'Marr Chase, D.K. Metcalf and Chase Brown. The Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Wednesday, October 15

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus picks.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for October 15

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Aaron Rodgers, Steelers, 216.5 passing yards - More



Rodgers is coming off a 235-yard, 2-touchdown game, which came against Cleveland's No. 3 total defense. Meanwhile, the Bengals rank 31st in total defense, in addition to being 31st in pass defense. Five of the six starting quarterbacks that Cincy has faced have thrown for at least 258 yards, with the one exception being the one backup it played in Carson Wentz. SportsLine's model projects Rodgers to have 241 passing yards. Select it at Pick6:

WR DK Metcalf, Steelers, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - More (1.2x)

Just a month into his Pittsburgh career, Metcalf has already done something he never did across six seasons in Seattle. He's scored in four straight games within a single season for the first time in his career. The model projects Metcalf to have 0.83 touchdowns on Thursday, which is the highest projection of any player. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

TE Noah Fant, Bengals, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - More (2.9x)

Cincinnati deploys two tight ends interchangeably in Fant and Mike Gesicki, but the latter suffered a pec injury on Sunday that will sideline him. Thus, Fant should see more playing time, and the Steelers have struggled defending tight ends in the red zone this season. Three of the last five passing touchdowns Pittsburgh has allowed have been to tight ends, so this value at 2.7x is certainly worth taking a chance on. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 15x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6.