It may be a two-TV night for many with 'Monday Night Football' and Game 3 of the World Series taking place simultaneously. That presents lots of prop bet opportunities on most the best DFS apps, no matter if you prefer the gridiron or the diamond. The latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code allows you to wager on either Chiefs vs. Commanders on MNF or on Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the World Series, as well as the NBA and NHL on this 'sports equinox' night. The Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Monday, October 27

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus picks.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for 'Monday Night Football'

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

WR Rashee Rice, Chiefs, 67.5 receiving yards - Less



The Chiefs force-fed Rice in his return to play as he had 10 targets, seven receptions and two touchdown catches last week. However, he had just 42 receiving yards as he's not necessarily a big-play threat. He's only averaged 11.5 yards per reception over his career, and with all of the receiving options now on Kansas City, he may not get as many opportunities on MNF to go over this bar. The model projects Rice to have 62 receiving yards. Select it at Pick6:

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 24.5 rushing yards - More

Mahomes has had at least 28 rushing yards in each of his last three games and in five of seven games this season. He's scrambling more than ever before and is on pace for over 600 rushing yards this season. Additionally, Washington has been victimized by running quarterbacks with Russell Wilson having 44 yards versus it and Justin Herbert rushing for 60 yards. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders, 48.5 rushing yards - More

Despite being the last of 25 running backs selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Croskey-Merritt ranks fourth amongst rookies in rushing this season. He's gone over 60 rushing yards in two of his last three games, and with Marcus Mariota starting in place of the injured Jayden Daniels (hamstring), Washington may lean more on its ground game than moving the ball through the air. The rookie is projected for 59 rushing yards. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 6x.

With the 2025 NFL season rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6.