We're just at the Week 2 NFL schedule but injuries have already made an impact. You could take advantage of these with the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code as starters exiting the lineup means some new names and faces can be used in NFL props. Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Xavier Worthy are all inactive on Sunday after Week 1 injuries, so do their replacements have NFL prop lines you can capitalize on? This Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Sunday, September 14

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus picks.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for September 14

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Mac Jones, 49ers, 0.5 interceptions - More

With Purdy out, Mac Jones steps in as the Niners starter, meaning the opponent New Orleans Saints can expect at least one of his passes to end in their hands. Jones started seven games for the Jags last year and threw eight interceptions across them. His giving nature goes back beyond that as over his last 19 starts, which dates back to the 2023 season, Jones has thrown 23 interceptions. Select it at Pick6:

RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, 82.5 rushing yards - Less

With the various injuries to San Fran's passing game, expect the Saints to sell out in stopping the run and McCaffrey. New Orleans held James Conner to just 39 yards on 12 carries in Week 1, and McCaffrey only managed 69 rushing yards in the opener versus Seattle, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. The model projects 72 yards on the ground for McCaffrey. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

WR Hollywood Brown, Chiefs, 61.5 receiving yards - Less

With both Worthy and Rashee Rice (suspended) out, Brown becomes Patrick Mahomes' de facto No. 1 wideout. However, he has the worst of matchups for his first full game in this role as Philadelphia boasted the league's No. 1 pass defense in 2024. In addition to allowing the fewest passing yards overall, Philly gave up the third-fewest yards to the wide receiver position last season. Brown is expected to finish well shy of this NFL prop with just 43 yards. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 5.6x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6.