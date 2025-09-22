Two teams coming off scoring a combined 93 points last Sunday will meet on Monday Night Football with the Ravens hosting the Lions. With lots of points expected, what better time to jump on the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code? Perennial Pro Bowlers like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown will be littered throughout NFL prop predictions and MNF bets as this matchup features the highest scoring AFC team against the highest scoring NFC squad. This Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

Best Pick6 picks for September 22

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens, 43.5 rushing yards - More

The all-time leading rushing quarterback in NFL history, Jackson has had at least 63 rushing yards in five of his last seven regular season games. Detroit allowed the much-less mobile Caleb Williams to run for 27 yards last week, and the Lions had trouble with mobile quarterbacks a year ago. Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Anthony Richardson all went over 43.5 rushing yards against Detroit, which is what the model forecasts Jackson to do on Monday. Select it at Pick6:

QB Jared Goff, Lions, 0.5 interceptions - More

In three career games versus Baltimore, Goff has yet to throw a touchdown pass. He has, however, thrown three interceptions against the Ravens as his passer rating versus the team is third-worst versus any opponent (minimum two games). Playing in primetime also doesn't seem to do Goff any favors as since the start of last season, he's thrown 12 interceptions across seven primetime games, including the playoffs. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions, 71.5 receiving yards - More

In his lone career start versus Baltimore in 2023, St. Brown had 13 catches for 102 yards. His 13 receptions remain the second-most of his career, while the 19 targets he drew is a career high. This year, the Ravens had allowed the second-most receiving yards entering Week 2, despite playing teams with less than elite passing attacks in the Bills and Browns. St. Brown is averaging 89.9 receiving yards over his last 10 regular season games. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 5.9x.

