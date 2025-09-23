Sports betting has been legal in Iowa since 2019, and currently there are 14 sports betting apps available for residents to register, deposit funds, and take advantage of the latest sportsbook promos. Keep reading to learn more about online sports betting in Iowa, and the top Iowa sportsbooks and betting sites.

There are currently 14 legal sportsbooks in Iowa for online and in-person sports betting. Here is a look at six of the most popular sportsbooks in the Hawkeye State.

FanDuel Iowa Promo Code

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most popular Iowa sports betting providers on the market. The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users a welcome bonus of "Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins" after a $10 deposit and qualifying real money wager of $5 or more. Originally launched as a Daily Fantasy Sports platform, FanDuel has grown into one of the most widely used sports betting apps in the U.S. Its popularity comes from competitive odds, generous promotions, and an easy-to-use interface. In addition to standard betting, it offers prop markets, Same Game Parlays, and special options for major events, making it a leading choice for Iowa bettors.

FanDuel Sportsbook top features:

Expansive offering of Same Game Parlays and profit boosts

User friendly app and interface

Expansive live betting options

DraftKings Iowa Promo Code

The DraftKings promo code in Iowa gives new users access to one of the most rewarding welcome offers in the state. By registering and depositing at least $5, players can then place a $5 qualifying bet to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly once the wager settles. For a limited time, the promotion also includes over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, adding extra value to the sign-up bonus. As one of the most popular sportsbooks in Iowa, DraftKings combines a trusted platform with exciting rewards for new players. This offer provides an excellent opportunity to start betting with one of the industry's leaders ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

DraftKings Sportsbook top features:

Flash betting live bets feature

Betting pools and contests

User friendly app and interface

Fanatics Iowa Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook is now live in Iowa, giving new users the choice of three different welcome offers when registering. Not many sportsbooks provide this sort of flexibility, but with Fanatics, users can choose the promo that interests them most. Here's how each one of them works

Game Day Guarantee: Gives bettors the chance to receive up to $100 in FanCash back if their selected football wager loses on game day, with as many as 26 No Sweat Bets available during the season, depending on when they register.

Bet $10, Get $50 in FanCash: Rewards players with $50 in FanCash after placing a $10 wager at odds of -500 or longer, no matter the outcome of the bet.

10x $100 No Sweat Bets: Unlocks one $100 No Sweat Bet each day for the first 10 days of membership after registration, with any losing bets refunded in FanCash up to $100. Maximum promotional value is $1,000 in bonus bets. This offer is available in all states where Fanatics operates other than New York. Bonus bets expire seven days after the date they were issued.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code makes the process simple, ensuring new bettors can quickly claim their preferred bonus.

What sets Fanatics apart is its unique integration with the Fanatics apparel store, which lets users turn rewards into merchandise credits for their favorite teams. Through the FanCash rewards program, every eligible bet earns credits that can be redeemed for bonus bets or Fanatics gear. With this combination of betting options and added perks, Fanatics is bringing a fresh approach to the Iowa market.

Fanatics Sportsbook top features:

Unique integration with the Fanatics apparel store

FanCash Rewards program where every eligible bet earns credits that can be redeemed for bonus bets or Fanatics gear

'Discover' page that gives users trending bets and promos

BetMGM Iowa Promo Code

BetMGM Sportsbook welcomes new customers in Iowa with a generous sign-up offer. By using the latest BetMGM bonus code, new players can unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager loses, with the stake refunded as bonus bets. Bonus bets are not available for withdrawal, require a 1x playthrough, and expire seven days after the date they were issued. Beyond the welcome bonus, BetMGM stands out by offering betting markets on niche sports like snooker and surfing in addition to all the major favorites. The platform also includes unique features such as the "Edit My Bet" option, giving players more control over their wagers. With its mix of broad market coverage and innovative features, BetMGM remains a strong choice for sports bettors in Iowa.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and expire seven days after they are issued. Additionally, they have a 1x playthrough requirement.

BetMGM Sportsbook top features:

'Edit My Bet' feature

Expansive odds and niche sports markets

Integration with MGM Rewards

Caesars Iowa Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook is live in Iowa and gives new players a unique welcome bonus. By signing up with the latest Caesars promo code and placing a first wager of $1 or more, new users unlock 20 profit boosts worth 100%, each usable on bets up to $25. Caesars keeps bettors engaged with regular promotions and competitive odds across a wide range of sports. Caesars stands out with one of the most generous loyalty programs in the industry, Caesars Rewards, which allows users to redeem reward credits for hotel stays at all Caesars properties nationwide, dining, live entertainment, shopping, and betting. With a strong welcome offer, ongoing promos, and rewarding perks, Caesars Sportsbook is a trusted option for Iowa bettors.

Caesars Sportsbook top features:

Live streaming of NFL games

Access to the Caesars Rewards program

Frequent and generous promotions

bet365 Iowa Promo Code

bet365, one of the world's largest sportsbooks, is live in Iowa and offers new users a choice of two welcome bonuses. With the latest bet365 promo code, new players can select either "Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets" or a 'First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000' after registering and making a deposit of at least $10. The platform is known for its deep betting menu, live wagering features, and regular promotions. Bettors can also edit wagers, personalize their display, and stream a limited number of live events directly from the app. bet365's strong features and flexible bonuses make it an appealing option for Iowa players looking for a well-rounded betting experience.

bet365 Sportsbook top features:

Expansive live betting options

Live streaming through the app on select sports

Generous early payout options

Betting on Iowa sports teams

Iowa does not have any teams in the four major professional sports leagues in the United States (NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA), but it does have a fanatical college sports scene. The Iowa Hawkeyes, members of the Big Ten, and the Iowa State Cyclones, members of the Big 12, lead the way. Additionally, the Hawkeye State is home to the Drake Bulldogs and Northern Iowa Panthers, both members of the Missouri Valley Conference, one of the top mid-major basketball conferences in the country. It is important to note that bettors cannot wager on player prop bets on in-state college athletes, nor can they bet on live, in-play markets for in-state college games.

Here are some of the popular Iowa teams and their odds to win their respective championships in the upcoming seasons:

Iowa Hawkeyes (Big Ten football):

The Hawkeyes are one of the most tradition-rich college football programs in the prestigious Big Ten conference. Legendary head coach Kirk Ferentz has been the head coach at Iowa since 1999, and under his watchful eye, the Hawkeyes have become perennial contenders in the Big Ten. Iowa is coming off an 8-5 season in 2024, which concluded with a 27-24 loss to Missouri in the Music City Bowl.

DraftKings Sportsbook set the Hawkeyes' regular season Over/Under win total at 7.5. Iowa is a +18000 (risk $100 to win $18,000) longshot in the 2025 national championship odds, and a +3500 longshot to win the Big Ten title.

Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12 football):

The Cyclones enter the 2025 college football season with championship aspirations. Led by head coach Matt Campbell, the Cyclones went 11-3 in 2024, and beat Miami (FL) 42-41 in the Pop Tarts Bowl. Campbell's 2025 team returns 12 starters from 2024, including quarterback Rocco Becht.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook are fairly high on the Cyclones' outlook in 2025. Iowa State has a regular season Over/Under win total projection of 7.5, and is listed at +1100 to win the Big 12 conference title. The Cyclones are a +20000 longshot in the 2025 CFP national championship odds.

HISTORY/FACTS/FIGURES

When did sports betting become legal in Iowa? 2019 How many sportsbooks are currently operating in Iowa? 14 What is the minimum betting age in Iowa? 21 Who is the betting regulator in Iowa? Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission What is the sports betting tax in Iowa? Online and retail operators are taxed at 6.75%

Yearly handle and revenue (via Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission and Legal Sports Report):

Year Handle Revenue 2019 $212,225,668 $19,283,690 2020 $575,248,472 $41,623,877 2021 $2,050,000,000 $125,400,000 2022 $2,348,065,964 $198,810,523 2023 $2,420,464,385 $400,400,000 2024 $2,770,000,000 $218,000,000

Responsible Gaming in Iowa:

Here are several resources for problem gambling available within the state:

Your Life Iowa:

Phone: 1-800-BETS-OFF for confidential support

National Problem Gambling Helpline:

Phone: 1-800-GAMBLER

Iowa sports betting FAQ

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Iowa?

No, but you have to be verified as physically present in the state of Iowa.

Which sports can I bet on in Iowa?

All professional and college sports including, but not limited to, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, tennis, college football, and college basketball. Horse racing, greyhound racing, DFS, and Esports are also available in Iowa. Bettors cannot wager on player prop bets on in-state college athletes and live, in-play betting for in-state college games.

What is the legal age for sports betting in Iowa?

The legal age for sports betting in Iowa is 21.

How many online sportsbooks are in Iowa?

There are 14 legal online sportsbooks in Iowa.

What betting markets are available in Iowa?

All standard betting markets (moneyline, point spread, totals), exotic betting markets (parlays, teasers, round robins, futures), player and team prop betting markets, live betting markets, specialty markets (alternate lines, halves/quarters, etc.), racing markets, Esports markets, and DFS are all available in Iowa.

Is mobile betting available in Iowa?

Yes, Iowa mobile betting launched on August 15, 2019.