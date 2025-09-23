Whether you are a Kansas resident or simply passing through, you can wager on local sports teams and events thanks to legalized Kansas sports betting. The Sunflower State first legalized sports betting in 2022, and has evolved to allow both in-person betting at Kansas sportsbooks and online wagers through Kansas betting apps. Kansas sports betting also extends to daily fantasy sports.

Legal sports betting in Kansas is available at a number of locations and apps, so there are plenty of Kansas sports betting promos to choose from no matter which sport you choose to wager on.

Best Kansas sports betting apps

Kansas is home to six legal/online sports betting operators. Three of them operate via partnership with retail casinos, while the other three function independently.

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Kansas operates the retail sportsbook at the Kansas Star Casino and is available through the FanDuel app. It is one of the most popular Kansas sportsbooks and sports betting apps because of the wide variety of wagers you can place, including same-game parlays. Plus, there is no FanDuel promo code required to wager at FanDuel Kansas.

DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Kansas operates the retail sportsbook at Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City, KS, and is available anywhere within the state through the DraftKings app. This Kansas betting app is one of the most popular because of the wide range of wagers you can place, including live in-game bets. DraftKings also lets fans create private betting pools so they can wager against their friends. No DraftKings promo code is required.

Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics entered the Kansas sports betting scene in 2023 when it acquired PointsBet, which launched in the Sunflower State in 2022. It reportedly isn't quite as popular as other Kansas sports betting apps, but offers a wide range of wagers and promotions. It also gets points for its "Discover" page, which curates trending bets and potential rewards for its users. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for an added boost.

BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Kansas operates through a partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel in Pittsburgh, KS, and is available anywhere in the state on the BetMGM app. BetMGM gets points for its pre-game and in-game betting odds, but reportedly doesn't work as seamlessly as other Kansas betting apps. One perk is that new users can get bonuses if their first bet doesn't win if they use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Kansas also operates through a partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino as well as being available through the Caesars Sportsbook app. The popular Caesars Rewards program is available, as well as a variety of ways to wager. New customers can take advantage of offers with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X.

bet365 Sportsbook

bet365 Kansas is the newest sportsbook to the state and operates independently of a retail casino space. Kansas sports bettors can place a variety of wagers on both local and international sporting events while taking advantage of the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365.

Kansas sports betting news and updates

The Sunflower State has both commercial and tribal gaming operators. In-person and online Kansas sports betting soft-launched on Sept. 1, 2022, with Kansas governor Laura Kelly wagering $15 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

- March 30, 2021: Kansas Senate passes bill to allow sports betting in Kansas.

- March, 2022: Kansas House committee started work on HB 2470 to legalize sports betting in Kansas.

- May 12, 2022: Bill receives Gov. Kelly's signature.

- July 1, 2022: Kansas sports betting bill becomes effective as law.

- Sept 1, 2022: Kansas sports betting soft launch, with Gov. Kelly placing first bet.

- May 2023: State lawmakers amend language in the Kansas sports betting law to allow local tribes to start offering online sports betting as part of their in-state compacts.

- February 2024: The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission asks six daily fantasy sports apps to exit the state following reports of "illegal wagers" including prohibited player prop bets.

- Sept. 19, 2024: Bovada is no longer available in Kansas. It is one of 18 states and Washington D.C. that no long allow access to the offshore site.

- Aug. 6, 2025: Bet365 Sportsbook app launches in Kansas, becoming the sixth Kansas online sportsbook. It functions independent of a retail location.

As of 2025, Kansas sports betting is responsible for $6,746,460,637 in sports betting handle and $619,157,491 in sports betting revenue. It ranks 19th out of 38 states and Washington D.C. that have legalized sports betting.

Betting on Kansas sports teams

Kansas sports betting is huge for fans of major sports franchises in neighboring Kansas City, Missouri. Missouri doesn't have legalized Missouri sports betting yet, with operations expected to go live on December 1. Those located in Kansas can bet on any pro sports and college sports events, as well as state-authorized special events and motorsports. It is legal to bet on horseracing in Kansas, although there are no brick-and-mortar tracks to wager at.

Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

The NFL is one of the biggest draws for sports bettors, and the Chiefs are one of the most wagered-on teams when it comes to NFL betting. With six straight playoff berths and three Super Bowl victories over that span, the Chiefs ended the 2024-25 NFL season as the second-most bet-on team in the league. Andy Reid's team missed out on the first three-peat in league history last season, but are once again a favorite to win a championship at the end of the 2025 season. A few weeks into the season, the Chiefs are listed at +1400 odds to win the next Super Bowl.

Kansas City Royals (MLB)

The Royals had a strong run a decade ago, making back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015 while winning the latter. They returned to the playoffs in 2024, sweeping the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card round but falling 3-1 to the New York Yankees in the AL Divisional round. With big bats like Vinnie Pasquantino and Bobby Witt Jr. in the lineup, the Royals are a target for in-game sports betting and player props.

Sporting Kansas City (MLS)

Unlike the other major sports teams Kansas sports fans follow, Sporting KC is the only major franchise to play in Kansas City, Kansas instead of Kansas City, Missouri. The Wizards -- nicknamed after their initial brand in 1996, the Kansas City Wiz -- won the MLS Cup in 2000 and 2013, and the U.S. Open Cup in 2004, 2012, 2015, and 2017. They are currently longshots in MLS betting at Kansas sportsbooks to be MLS champions in 2025.

Kansas City Current (NWSL)

The Current -- which plays in Kansas City, Missouri and is partially owned by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- were established as an NWSL expansion team in 2021. They are the second professional women's soccer team to call Kansas City home, following two-time champions FC Kansas City's (2012-2017). The Current reached the NWSL Championship that following year, falling 2-0 to Portland Thorns F.C. In 2025, they command first place in the NWSL table.

Kansas Jayhawks (NCAA)

Kansas sports betting includes bets on college sports outcomes, and the teams at the University of Kansas draw large crowds of fans. The Jayhawks men's basketball program is especially popular, having won four NCAA Championships (952, 1988, 2008, 2022). They have won the Big 12 championship 12 times since 1997, most recently winning the conference in 2022.

Responsible gaming in Kansas

Here are several resources for problem gambling available within the state:

National Problem Gambling Helpline:

Phone: 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Text: 800GAM

Chat: 1800gamblerchat.org

Kansas Coalition on Problem Gambling:

Phone: 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-522-4700)

Text/Chat: https://ksgamblinghelp.com/

FAQ

Is sports betting legal in Kansas?

Yes, Kansas sports betting is legal through a number of retail locations and online sports betting apps.

Can I bet on college sports in Kansas?

Kansas sports betting allows wagers on college sports outcomes, including in-state games. However, wagering on college player props is strictly prohibited.

How old do I have to be to use a Kansas sports betting promo?

You must be at least 21 years of age to place a sports bet in Kansas, regardless of the sport

Can I play DFS in Kansas?

Daily fantasy sports are available in Kansas, but have come under fire in recent years. The laws surrounding DFS sites are vague, and multiple DFS platforms have been asked to leave the state following allegations of illegal wagering.