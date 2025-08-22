Louisiana online sports betting went live in January 2022 and remains legal in 55 of the state's 64 parishes. Since then, Louisiana sports betting has taken off with numerous LA betting apps for those who call the Pelican State home. This Louisiana sports betting guide takes a look at the best Louisiana sportsbook promos, top betting apps, and the sports teams in the state you can wager on.

Top Louisiana sportsbook promos

Best Louisiana sports betting apps and promos

With online sports betting in Louisiana having launched in 2022, Louisiana has a great number of sports betting apps available to its residents. As of August 2025, there are 10 online sportsbooks currently available in the Bayou State. Here's a look at the different sports betting promos sportsbooks are currently offering new users in Louisiana:

FanDuel Louisiana promo code

FanDuel went live in Louisiana in 2022, bringing the most popular online sportsbook in the U.S. (by market share) to the state.

The current FanDuel promo code grants new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There are no minimum odds for a winning bet, but bettors must use up all bonus bets before they can withdraw any winnings. Those interested can click the link below to get started. Sign up for FanDuel here:

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

High-profile boosts throughout the year,

A Parlay Hub that presents users with the most popular bet-on parlays of the day

Cash Out feature that allows users to settle a wager before the sporting event ends

DraftKings Louisiana promo code

Originally a daily fantasy app that was launched in Boston in 2012, DraftKings has expanded into one of the most popular sports betting apps in the U.S with both retail and online sportsbook offerings. DraftKings Sportsbook came to Louisiana in January 2022.

New users to DraftKings can receive $200 in bonus bets instantly with their first $5 bet on the app with the current DraftKings Sportsbook promo. The bonus bets will expire after seven days. In addition to bonus bets, new DraftKings users may be eligible to receive more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

As expansive a betting catalog as there is in the industry

Frequent promos for existing users

Shared wallet with DraftKings DFS platform

Click here to sign up for DraftKings:

BetMGM Louisiana promo code

BetMGM launched in Louisiana in January 2022, and new bettors with the sportsbook can take advantage of a new user bonus by using the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS. The promo code unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if the first bet loses. If your initial bet wins, you will get paid in cash like a traditional bet. The minimum deposit for this particular offer is $10, and any bonus bets expire after seven days. Get started here:

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

Integrated MGM Rewards program where Rewards points can be used at MGM resorts, hotels and casinos

Special league-specific promos like Big Fly Fridays for MLB and EPL Up 2 Early Payout for the Premier League

Second-chance bets, providing a fallback for bets such as first TD scorer or golf tournament winners



Fanatics Sportsbook Louisiana promo code

Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the newest sportsbooks in Louisiana, having launched in August 2024. Fanatics, which began as a retailer for licensed sports merchandise, acquired PointsBet in 2023 and then transitioned that to Fanatics Sportsbook that same year. Fanatics Sportsbook is also integrated with Fanatics Casino, providing a uniform platform for users in the 23 states in which it operates.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new Louisiana users up to $100 in FanCash for each football game day through October 12, 2025, which is during Week 6 of the NFL season. The promotion can also be utilized on NFL preseason and college football games as well and is applicable if the user's first bet loses. There are minimum odds of +300 or longer for No Sweat Bets. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook:

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

FanCash Rewards integration, which is redeemable for bonus bets, profit boosts or officially licensed memorabilia and apparel

The ability to live bet while streaming games, with trackable player and team stats

Fair Play Program for injured players, where bettors can be refunded if a pro football player they have a prop bet on gets hurt

bet365 Louisiana promo code

Founded in the United Kingdom in 2000, bet365 first made its way over to U.S.-based sportsbooks in 2019. It was then in Nov. 2023 that it went live in Louisiana, making it the seventh state in its portfolio. bet365 Sportsbook is now available in 14 states as of August 2025.

New users receive $150 in bonus bets, whether their first bet of $5 or more wins or loses, as a strong start to building a bankroll. Users must deposit at least $10 and claim the offer within seven days of making an account, and bonus bets expire after seven days. Those interested can click the link in the table at the top of this page and register with bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 or click here.

bet365 Sportsbook's top features:

Offers boosts, as well as super boosts, which often significantly increase odds, and thus, payouts



Wide variety of domestic and international events for sports betting



A U.S.-based customer support team with the added feature of an in-app mailbox

Caesars Louisiana promo code

A division of hotel and casino company, Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Caesars acquired William Hill in 2021 and rebranded it as Caesars Sportsbook. It was also that year that Caesars acquired the naming rights to the Superdome, the home venue of the New Orleans Saints, and renamed it the Caesars Superdome. The Caesars Sportsbook launched in the Bayou State in Jan. 2022 and also has three brick-and-mortar locations in Louisiana.

Bettors at Caesars Sportsbook can utilize the Caesars promo code CBS20X, which grants users 20 profit boost tokens to increase potential winnings by 100%. The initial minimum wager to claim this promo code is only $1, and the profit boosts expire 14 days after they are awarded. The maximum wager for a single bet when using a profit boost token is $25, with $2,500 being the maximum in additional winnings that a bettor can earn. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here:

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

Caesars rewards program, where credits can be applied to discounts, show tickets, travel credits and more

Only sportsbook offering 100% profit boosts for its national welcome bonus



Longer bonus window, having 14 days to use bonus bets, compared to many other betting apps, at seven days



Betting on Louisiana sports teams

What has helped online sports betting gain a significant foothold in Louisiana is that the state has one of the most passionate sports fan bases in the nation. Louisiana is a football state, highlighted by the New Orleans Saints on the pro level and the LSU Tigers at the collegiate level. Additionally, the New Orleans Pelicans give the state another Big 4 franchise, while LSU Football is one of a dozen Division I football teams in Louisiana. Check out a rundown of these teams, accompanied by their latest championship futures odds (odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are accurate as of August 20, 2025).

New Orleans Saints (+40000)

The Saints are in a rebuilding era, coming off a 5-12 season that was their worst since 2005. The team has a new head coach in longtime offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and it will have a new quarterback after the surprise retirement of Derek Carr.

New Orleans Pelicans (+40000)

The newest NBA franchise, the Pelicans joined the league in 2002 -- originally named the Hornets -- before adopting their current name in 2013. They last made the postseason in 2023-24, when their 49 wins were the second-most in franchise history. Numerous injuries derailed their 2024-25 season, but they have one of the most captivating players in the sport in Zion Williamson. He's struggled to stay on the court but often attracts heavy action with NBA prop bets when he does suit up.

LSU Tigers Football (+1500)

Only six programs have more wins than LSU's 240 since the turn of the century, with the Tigers racking up three national championships under three different head coaches during that span. Each of those coaches won a title within his first four seasons in Baton Rouge, and Brian Kelly is entering Year 4 in 2025. LSU has won at least nine games in each of Kelly's first three years.

Facts and figures of legalized sports betting in Louisiana

Take a glance at some key figures and facts pertaining to legal Louisiana sports betting apps:

Year legal online sports betting began in LA 2022 Number of sportsbooks operating online 10 Minimum LA betting age 21 Betting regulator in LA Louisiana Gaming Control Board

Here's a look at annual sports betting numbers in Louisiana since it launched, through June 2025:

Year Handle Revenue Taxes 2022 $2,302,509,284 $215,692,967 $34,205,762 2023 $2,905,138,040 $367,326,158 $43,466,842 2024 $3,699,656,883 $467,413,851 $65,064,043 2025 $2,040,400,218 $261,096,604 $34,340,111

Responsible gaming in Louisiana

While sports betting can be enjoyable and make sporting events more exciting, there is also an addictive element that is baked into any type of gambling. Thus, it should only be done responsibly, and users should set limits if need be. Louisiana encourages responsible gaming through a help line, voluntary exclusion and other means.

Those struggling with a gambling problem in Louisiana can seek help by calling or texting 1-877-770-7867 or by visiting https://lgcb.dps.louisiana.gov/problem-gambling/.

FAQ

Is sports betting legal in Louisiana?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Louisiana. Voters in 55 of the state's 64 parishes approved legalization of sports betting in November 2020, with the governor then signing it into law in June 2021. The first retail sportsbooks opened in 2021, with online sports betting in Louisiana going live in those 55 parishes in January 2022.

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Louisiana?

Users do not need to be Louisiana residents to place a wager. They are able to place a bet in Louisiana as long as they are within state borders.

Which sports can I bet on in Louisiana?

Users in Louisiana can bet on major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL as well as other sports, including golf, tennis, combat sports, motorsports and more. Those in Louisiana can also bet on college sports, but can't make player prop bets on college sports.

How old do I have to be to bet on sports in Louisiana?

You must be 21 or older to bet on sports in Louisiana.

How many online sportsbooks are in Louisiana?

There are currently 10 live online sportsbooks in Louisiana.

What betting markets are available in Louisiana?

All major betting markets are available in Louisiana, including spread, money line, over/under, futures, parlays, props and more for professional sports. College sports betting offers the same markets, except for player props.

Is mobile betting available in Louisiana?

Mobile betting is available in Louisiana as of January 2022.