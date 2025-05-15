Betting on sports may vary from state to state. On this page, you can find everything there is to know about Michigan sports betting apps, along with how to take advantage of the best promo codes available at MI sportsbooks.

Best Michigan sports betting promos

Online sports betting came online in Michigan in 2021, making it possible to bet on sports at sports betting apps in the Great Lakes State.

Below is a look at some of the best Michigan sportsbook promos that can be claimed today.

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code in MI

FanDuel is consistently one of the leaders in market share among online sportsbooks and backs it up with its intuitive mobile app and innovative SGP+ feature.

New users to FanDuel Sportsbook in Michigan can receive $200 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. There is no minimum odds requirement for this FanDuel promo, although bonus bets must be wagered through before they can be withdrawn.

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

Daily odds boosts

Fast payouts and withdrawals

Extensive player prop markets

DraftKings sportsbook promo code in MI

As a recognizable name in sports betting and with great customer service options and a user-friendly welcome bonus, DraftKings is one of the major players in the Michigan online sports betting space.

The aforementioned welcome bonus gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly upon placing a $5 wager. Eligibility for the DraftKings Sportsbook promo requires a minimum $5 deposit. Bonus bets will be awarded in eight $25 increments and expire after seven days.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Quick parlay builder

Integration with DraftKings DFS

Aesthetically pleasing app and website

BetMGM Sportsbook promo code in MI

BetMGM was one of the first online sportsbooks to open in Michigan in 2021. A recognizable name in gaming due to the prevalence of MGM hotels and resorts, BetMGM provides good welcome bonuses and one of the best websites and sports betting mobile apps in Michigan.

The latest BetMGM promo code, CBSSPORTS, grants users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The bonus bet comes in one bonus token for bets up to $49 and in five separate bonus tokens (worth 20% of the total) when the initial bet is $50 or larger. Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued if not used.

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

Live streaming on select events

Wide sports selection

Early cashouts

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in MI

Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the newer entries into the Michigan sports betting space, launching in the state in 2024. Fanatics does not offer a website, as all gambling is done through the mobile sportsbook app in Michigan.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be maxed out over a user's first 10 days with the sportsbook, where each day they can receive a No Sweat Bet up to $100, for a total of up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. To maximize this promo, a user would be required to wager $1,000, although the No Sweat Bets essentially provide a safety net.

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

Affiliation with sports apparel giant

Earn FanCash with every bet

Competitive odds

Caesars Sportsbook promo code in MI

Since launching in 2021, Caesars Sportsbook has been considered one of the premier options for online sports betting in Michigan. Caesars offers many user-friendly boosts and promotions in addition to its strong and unique welcome bonus.

With just a $1 bet, those new to Caesars can claim 10 profit boost tokens, which can double your potential winnings. The maximum wager when using a profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings you can earn is $2,500 per profit boost. To be eligible for this offer, be sure to use the Caesars promo code CBSDYW.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

Caesars Rewards

User-friendly design

Strong welcome bonus

Betting on Michigan sports teams

As a large state, there is no shortage of teams for Michiganders to bet on. Michigan features several state universities with teams at the NCAA level, as well as professional teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL.

Detroit Lions

The Lions have historically been one of the NFL's beloved underdog franchises, though the "underdog" tag has been shed in recent years as the team's profile has risen under coach Dan Campbell.

BetMGM is a key partner of the Lions, offering exclusive promos and visible branding at Ford Field.

Detroit Tigers

Much like the Lions, the Tigers are a team with a deep history that has experienced decades of hard times. As the only MLB team in the state, the dog days of summer present plenty of MLB betting opportunities, from run lines to futures.

The Tigers have held a partnership with BetMGM since 2021.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are one of the NBA's most storied franchises, and betting interest has gained traction recently with a rebuild. NBA betting markets include same-game parlays, quarter/half spreads, player props, and much more.

DraftKings and FanDuel have both been betting partners of the Pistons since 2020.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings are an Original Six NHL franchise with a legendary history. NHL betting comes with wagering on money lines, puck lines, and goalie props, among other markets.

BetMGM's partnership with the Red Wings features in-stadium signage at Little Caesars Arena, as well as fan promotions and sponsored presence on the Red Wings' digital channels.

Betting on college sports in Michigan

College sports betting is fully legal in Michigan, including wagers on in-state teams like Michigan and Michigan State. Uniquely, the state also allows player prop bets on college athletes, making it one of the most flexible markets for college sports betting.

Michigan sports betting facts and figures

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill that legalized online gambling and sports betting in 2019. Physical sportsbooks opened in 2020, and online sportsbooks became active in 2021.

Year legal online sports betting began in MI 2021 Number of sportsbooks operating 13 (as of May 2025) Minimum MI betting age 21 Betting regulator in MI Michigan Gaming Control Board



With a large population base and so many professional and college sports teams with large fanbases, sports betting in Michigan has been a major success. According to the state of Michigan, "In 2024, Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $2.9 billion in total iGaming gross receipts and gross sports betting receipts — $2.4 billion from iGaming and $460.5 million from internet sports betting — a 23.8% increase over 2023."

Month Handle Revenue Hold Taxes January 2025 $574.6 million $85.6 million 14.9% $4.3 million February 2025 $388 million $46.8 million 12.1% $2.2 million March 2025 $487.1 million $33.5 million 6.9% $1.2 million

Where does Michigan sports betting tax revenue go?

Sports betting tax revenue is primarily allocated to the state's School Aid Fund, supporting K-12 public education. Additional funds are directed to other state initiatives, such as First Responder Presumed Coverage Fund and the Compulsive Gambling Prevention Fund.

Responsible gaming in Michigan

Gambling addiction is a serious problem for many. As such, it is important to be able to identify behaviors that could be signals of problem gambling. Every online sportsbook has responsible gambling tools, which span from deposit limits to account exclusion.

If you are, or believe you may be, struggling with problems controlling gambling behavior, the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline, 1-800-270-7117, exists as a great tool to aid in identification, intervention and referrals for treatment.

Michigan sports betting FAQ

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Michigan?

You may bet in Michigan as long as you are old enough and are within the state's borders. You do not need to be a Michigan resident.

Which sports can I bet on in Michigan?

Sportsbooks in Michigan offer odds on nearly any sport you can imagine. Basketball, football, baseball, soccer, tennis, hockey, golf, boxing, mixed martial arts and more are all available, with many available at the international levels.

How old do I have to be to bet on sports in Michigan?

The legal age for sports betting in Michigan is 21 years old.

How many online sportsbooks are in Michigan?

There are currently 13 online sportsbooks in Michigan. Each sportsbook comes with its own benefits, and users should explore everything from the breadth of available sports to welcome bonuses before deciding which they would like to use.

What betting markets are available in Michigan?

Almost every betting market is available in Michigan, from domestic leagues to international, from futures to player props and tons in between.

Is mobile betting available in Michigan?

Mobile betting is available in Michigan, both in the form of online sports betting and casino gaming. Brick-and-mortar casinos also exist within the state.

Can I play on bet365 in Michigan?

No, bet365 Sportsbook is not currently available in Michigan.