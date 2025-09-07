The first full slate of the 2025 NFL season is on Sunday, giving plenty of opportunities to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season features a stacked slate. Among the most notable matchups are Seahawks vs. 49ers in a NFC West rivalry game, Broncos vs. Titans in No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward's first NFL start, and Aaron Rodgers' return to MetLife as the Steelers meet the Jets. The Bills and Ravens meet on Sunday Night Football in a matchup between two of the top contenders to win Super Bowl 60. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Sunday, September 7

Here's how to claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for September 7

Lamar Jackson, Ravens, 1.5 touchdown passes - more (1.72x)

Jackson delivered a remarkable 2024 regular season, totaling 4,172 passing yards -- ranking sixth in the league -- while throwing 41 touchdown passes and limiting himself to just 4 interceptions. His efficiency was exceptional, posting a league-leading passer rating of 119.6, and his dynamic dual-threat ability was on full display with approximately 915 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns.You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Derrick Henry, Ravens, 89.5 rushing yards - more (2.1x)

Henry exploded in his first year with the Baltimore Ravens, rushing for 1,921 yards and scoring 16 rushing touchdowns across 17 games. He averaged an impressive 113 yards per game and maintained a remarkable 5.9 yards per carry. This dominant performance not only topped the league in touchdown production but also cemented his place as one of the premier running backs in NFL history. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Josh Allen, Bills, 229.5 passing passing yards - more (2.05x)

In his 2024 MVP campaign, Allen completed 307 of 483 passes for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, alongside a passer rating of 101.4 -- while adding 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to record five consecutive seasons with 40 or more total touchdowns, and his efficiency was on full display with the lowest turnover rate of his career at only eight giveaways. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 6.43x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.