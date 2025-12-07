A 12-game Sunday and one Monday Night Football matchup highlight the Week 14 NFL schedule, making this the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, which varies state-to-state but includes the potential to play $5, get $100 in bonus entries. An NFC North matchup with postseason implications pits Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. That game could help find some value on the best DFS apps. Sunday also features NBA, NHL and college basketball matchups. Regardless of who you're targeting or your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, December 7

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best Underdog Fantasy picks for Week 14

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (0.74x)

Rodgers has thrown for one or fewer passes in each of the last four games, including zero against Buffalo in a 26-7 loss in Week 13. The SportsLine model is projecting 0.6 touchdown passes, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, 7.5 receptions - Lower (0.84x)

Chase has not reached eight catches in each of the last three games. He has also had seven or fewer receptions in seven of 11 games this season. The SportsLine projection model projects six receptions, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Lower (1.32x)

Taylor has just four touchdowns in seven career games against Jacksonville, including one game in which he scored twice. Taylor has failed to score in five games this year, including each of the last two weeks. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.39x.

With football season rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).