Ohio is one of the many U.S. states that allow online sports betting. All of the top Ohio sports betting apps offer welcome bonus offers. On this page, we'll explain how the best Ohio sportsbook promos work and share important information about OH sportsbooks. This Ohio sportsbooks guide will hopefully make you more informed about the betting options in the state.

Sportsbook Welcome Offer Promo Code DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly No code required; just click here FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win No code required; just click here Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required; just click here bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Best Ohio sports betting promos

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code in OH

DraftKings offers one of the most popular sports betting apps in the country, and new users can get a substantial sign-up bonus. If interested, click the link in the table above to unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a first bet of at least $5. No special DraftKings Ohio promo code is required during registration.

Originally a daily fantasy app, DraftKings has evolved into one of the biggest sportsbooks in the United States, and existing users will always find new promos each week, too.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Great $200 welcome bonus, even if your first $5 bet loses

Among leaders in daily sports betting promos at Ohio sportsbooks

Shared wallet with DraftKings DFS app

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code in OH

FanDuel was one of the original Ohio sportsbooks that went live on day one in the state, and it is the most-used online sportsbook in the country. It is still offering a strong sign-up bonus. The current FanDuel promo code grants new users $250 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There are no minimum odds for a winning bet in order to unlock the bonus bets. You also do not need to type in a special FanDuel Ohio bonus code during sign-up. To claim this offer, click the link in the table above.

The app offers an intuitive interface and a plethora of promos for all users each week, including odds boosts. It also has among the best reviews from users in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. FanDuel Sportsbook is 4.7 out of five stars or higher on both platforms.

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

Most bonus bets of any bet-and-get welcome bonus

Daily promos, profit boosts and odds boosts

Occasionally offers deposit matches throughout the year

Caesars Sportsbook promo code in OH

The latest Caesars promo code is CBSDYW and provides new users with 10 100% profit boosts after placing a first wager of $1 or more. The profit boosts expire after 14 days and have a max bet of $25. The maximum in additional winnings for each boost are $2,500.

The Caesars Sportsbook app also includes Caesars Rewards, which allows users to earn points that can be redeemed for bonus bets and other perks. Weekly promos are also common for all users on the app.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

Only welcome bonus offering 100% profit boosts

Caesars Rewards

New promos for all users every week

BetMGM Sportsbook promo code in OH

BetMGM was also part of the group of Ohio sportsbooks in the initial wave of sports betting that came to Ohio in 2023. It is one of the more recognizable brands in sports betting, and the site offers the largest maximum value of any sportsbook promo code in the state.

New users that are interested can sign up with BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses. If your initial bet wins, get paid in cash like a normal bet. If you lose, bonus bets are added to your account to match the first bet amount, up to $1,500.

The minimum deposit for this particular offer is $10, and any bonus bets expire seven days after they are awarded.

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

First-bet insurance up to $1,500 is most of any welcome bonus

Daily promos among the most of all OH sportsbooks

Live streaming and in-game betting

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in OH

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers new Ohio users up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. No special bonus code is required. Just click the link in the table at the top of this page and note Fanatics Sportsbook is an app-only sports betting experience. There is no website.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks up to $100 in No Sweat Bets for the first 10 days the account is open. That is a maximum value of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Users have to opt into the promotion each day to be eligible. If any no-sweat bet loses, the bettor will receive a bonus bet of the same value up to $100.

$5 is the minimum deposit. The app integrates seamlessly with the broader Fanatics brand, offering FanCash Rewards that can be used in the sportsbook or fan gear store.

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

Unique welcome bonus that allows chance to win both cash and bonus bets

FanCash Rewards

Reliable app with few bugs

bet365 Sportsbook promo code in OH

bet365 was another one of the Ohio sportsbooks that initially launched in January of 2023, and while it is a British brand, the sportsbook has grown in popularity throughout America. The new user offer is a no-brainer for those interested, as it provides $150 in bonus bets whether your first bet of $5+ wins or loses. Just click the link in the table at the top of the page and register for a new account using bet365 Ohio promo code CBSBET365

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

bet365 Sportsbook's top features:

Promo code unlocks $150 in bonus bets win or lose after first $5 bet

Daily promos and super boosts multiple times per month

Best customer support contact options, including in-app mail

Betting on Ohio sports teams

Ohio fans have no shortage of hometown pride, with plenty of opportunities for sports betting on the state's beloved teams in both pro leagues and college conferences.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are one of Ohio's two NFL franchises, and they play their home games at Paycor Stadium. In recent years, the Bengals have managed to find some success with stars like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase leading the way. The Bengals won the AFC North in 2021 and 2022, and they appeared in Super Bowl LVI.

Cleveland Browns

The other NFL team in Ohio is the Browns, and they play at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns haven't had too much success in recent years, as the franchise hasn't won a division title since 1989. The Browns have never been to the Super Bowl.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The only NBA franchise in Ohio, the Cavaliers have done a lot of winning in their recent history. Since 2007, the Cavaliers have been to the NBA Finals five times and won in 2016. Each time, LeBron James was leading the way. Even after James left, the Cavs have turned in several winning seasons at Rocket Arena.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds are one of baseball's oldest teams, dating back to 1876. The Reds' won back-to-back World Series in 1975 and 1976 thanks to teams known as the "Big Red Machine." The Reds play their home games at Great American Ballpark, which is nestled on the banks of the Ohio River.

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians are Ohio's second MLB team, and they play at Progressive Field. The Guardians haven't had quite as much championship success as the Reds with their last World Series coming in 1948. That being said, they've made the playoffs more often than the Reds. The Guardians have won four AL pennants since 1948, including in 2016 when they lost to the Chicago Cubs in the World Series.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are one of the younger franchises in Ohio, joining the NHL in 2000. The Blue Jackets have been one of the NHL's worst teams throughout their history, and they've only advanced past the second round of the playoffs once.

Betting on college sports in Ohio

Ohio State is the juggernaut of Ohio college sports, a true powerhouse in college football. The Buckeyes have won six national titles, with 2024 being the most recent. The men's basketball team won the NCAA Tournament in 1960 and has been to the Final Four 11 times. The women's basketball program has been to the Sweet 16 on 13 occasions.

The state is also home to Cincinnati, a Big 12 school with a College Football Playoff berth to its name. Xavier and Dayton are also popular mid-major basketball programs.

It should be noted that betting on college sports comes with more restrictions. Betting on individual player props and futures (i.e. Heisman Trophy winner) is prohibited in Ohio.

Facts and figures of legalized sports betting in Ohio

Ohio legalized online sports betting in 2023, and it quickly became a top-six state in total dollars wagered (handle). Ohio is a sports-crazed state and now clearly one that loves sports betting.

Year legal online sports betting began in OH 2023 Number of sportsbooks operating 14 (as of May 2025) Minimum OH betting age 21 Betting regulator in OH Ohio Casino Control Commission

With sports betting exploding in popularity, especially in Ohio, it has been a big business since its legalization. In its first full year of legal betting, Ohio reached nearly $7.7 billion in handle (total dollars wagered) and $937 million in gross gaming revenue revenue. The table below also includes tax revenue brought in from sports betting in Ohio.

Year Handle (Total Dollars Wagered) Gross Gaming Revenue Tax Revenue 2024 $8.9 billion $904 million $180 million 2023 $7.7 billion $937 million $131 million

Where does Ohio sports betting tax revenue go?

98% of Ohio sports betting tax revenue goes to an education fund called 5YO0. The other 2% goes towards the sports gaming responsible gambling fund.

Responsible gaming in Ohio

Responsible gaming is a key component in making sure sports betting is fun and safe. Ohio has a good system in place to assist those who may be struggling with addiction.

If you feel that you need assistance, you can contact the problem gambling hotline at 1-800-589-9966 at any time. The Problem Gambling Network of Ohio can also provide additional support.

Ohio sports betting FAQ

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Ohio?

Users do not need to be a resident of Ohio to place a wager. However, those wanting to use sports betting apps and websites in Ohio must be physically present in the state to do so.

Which sports can I bet on in Ohio?

Ohio offers wagers on countless different sports and leagues. Those include major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, PGA Tour and more. College sports are also included, but there are additional restrictions on college sports.

While users can bet on pregame lines and totals in college sports, it is illegal to bet on individual player props and futures (i.e. Heisman Trophy winner).

How old do I have to be to bet on sports in Ohio?

You must be 21 or older to bet on sports in Ohio. Most states require you to be at least 21 to wager and have software to ensure that you are of legal gambling age.

How many online sportsbooks are in Ohio?

There are currently 16 live online sportsbooks in Ohio, so users can choose from a wide variety. FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM are among the most popular and prominent brands.

What betting markets are available in Ohio?

Most every sports market you can think of will be available in Ohio sports betting. While the major sports leagues are the most popular, things like international soccer and tennis are also available.

Is mobile betting available in Ohio?

Mobile betting is available in Ohio, and it is one of the most popular ways to be in the state. In-person sports betting at brick-and-mortar locations is also legal in Ohio.