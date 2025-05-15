Since online sports betting in Illinois became legal in 2020, it has been a booming business that has allowed sports fans to engage with sporting events in different ways.

This page will feature all you need to know about sports betting apps in the state, including the top Illinois sportsbook promos.

Sportsbook Welcome offer Promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win No code required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly No code required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Best Illinois sports betting promos

The top Illinois sports betting apps are all offering enticing welcome offers for new users. Here is a breakdown of the best sportsbook promos currently available in IL.

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code in Illinois

Once known as a leading force in daily fantasy sports, FanDuel expanded into sports betting and has become a force in the space, including sports betting in Illinois.

The current FanDuel promo for new users will grant $200 in bonus bets if the first wager of $5 or more wins. There is no minimum odds requirement, meaning you can bet on a big favorite and collect the bonus if they win. There is a 1x playthrough requirement for the bonus funds, only after which can the bonus be withdrawn.

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

Integration with FanDuel's DFS platform

Fast withdrawals and payouts

Extensive live betting options

BetMGM Sportsbook promo code in Illinois

One of the legacy names in betting, BetMGM Illinois launched in March 2025 and has brought with it some of the most expansive betting markets available in the industry.

By using the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS, new customers can receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets should their first bet lose. If the bet wins, the bettor will be paid their winnings in cash (as usual). If it loses, the stake will be matched in bonus bets. The bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued, and there is a minimum $10 deposit required to be eligible for the promo.

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

Live streaming within the BetMGM app

Accrue points with MGM Rewards

"Edit my bet" feature

Caesars Sportsbook promo code in Illinois

With competitive bonuses at both the welcome and existing user levels and a recognizable name, Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the game, and that remains the case in Illinois.

The Caesars promo code, CBSDYW, grants new users who bet at least $1 with 10 100% profit boosts. These profit boosts expire after 14 days. The maximum wager permitted per profit boost is $25, and the maximum in additional winnings is $2,500 per boost.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

Attractive interface on desktop and mobile app

Integration with Caesars Rewards

Promos for new and existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in Illinois

Fanatics Sportsbook does not offer a website, with all sports betting done through its mobile app. FanCash earned from Fantatics Sportsbook can be used toward future bets or to purchase sports apparel from the Fanatics website.

New users can earn up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. The promo, which is spread over a user's first 10 days with the sportsbook, offers up to $100 in No Sweat Bets each of those days, for a total of up to $1,000.

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

Earn FanCash on every bet

Promotions personalized to each user

Fair Play initiative

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code in Illinois

As sports betting became legal, DraftKings expanded its daily fantasy expertise into the online sports betting domain, where it has become one of the industry leaders.

With a $5 first bet, new DraftKings Sportsbook patrons will instantly earn $200 in bonus bets. To be eligible for the DraftKings promo, a minimum deposit of $5 is required. Bonus bets expire after seven days if not used.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Regular odds boosts and promos for existing users

Integrated with DraftKings' DFS platform

Intuitive, user-friendly interface

bet365 Sportsbook promo code in IL

After previously being a force in European sports betting, bet365 entered the American market in recent years. The bet365 welcome bonus is particularly inviting as users will earn their bonus bets whether their initial bet wins or loses.

When using the bet365 promo code CBSBET365, new users can receive $150 in bonus bets with the placement of an initial $5 wager. A minimum $10 deposit is required for this promo.

bet365 Sportsbook's top features:

Early payouts

Live in-play betting

Frequent odds boosts

Betting on Illinois sports teams

Illinois features many sports teams for fans to bet on. At the professional level, especially, there are many passionate fan bases that have stuck by teams through the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

Chicago Bears

Founded in 1919, the Bears have a deep history and a passionate fan base. While Bears fans value winning, there is always a desire to see the team stick to the tradition of running the football and playing hard-nosed defense. In their history, the Bears have won nine NFL championships, but only one in the Super Bowl era (1985).

The Bears have partnered with BetRivers, and the sportsbook is promoted by the team at Solier Field.

Chicago Cubs

In 2016, the Cubs won the World Series, ending a 108-year World Series championship drought. It was a great moment for a passionate fan base that had waited generations for success while being tagged as "lovable losers."

DraftKings is an official betting partner of the Cubs, and an in-person betting experience is available at DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field.

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox, like the Cubs, have a deep history in MLB. In 2005, the White Sox won the World Series, snapping an 88-year championship drought that was often overlooked by similar droughts suffered by the Cubs and the Boston Red Sox. The club has fallen on hard times since that win.

The White Sox have partnered with Caesars Sportsbook since May 2022.

Chicago Bulls

Decades later, the Chicago Bulls are still defined by the Michael Jordan era. When the best basketball player in the world leads a team to six NBA championships, that's to be expected. Since Jordan's retirement, the Bulls have not won another conference championship, let alone an NBA championship.

FanDuel is an official sports betting partner of the Bulls.

Chicago Blackhawks

One of the "original six," the Blackhawks are a staple of the NHL. The team has won six Stanley Cups in its history, most recently winning the championship in the 2014-2015 season.

Circa Sports, a Las Vegas-based sportsbook operator, has a multi-year partnership with the Blackhawks, and a Circa Sports patch is featured on the Blackhawks' home jerseys.

Betting on college sports in Illinois

In Illinois, sports betting on college athletics is subject to specific restrictions. While residents can legally bet on out-of-state college teams through legal sports betting apps, wagering on games involving Illinois-based collegiate teams, such as the University of Illinois, Northwestern or DePaul, is prohibited. This ban applies to all forms of betting, including both online platforms and in-person sportsbooks.

Additionally, prop bets on individual college athletes' performances are not permitted, regardless of the team's location. These regulations are enforced by the Illinois Gaming Board to uphold the integrity of collegiate sports and protect the athletes.

Illinois sports betting facts and figures

The Illinois Sports Wagering Act was passed in 2019, and March 2020 saw the first sports bet placed in Illinois since the act's passing.

Year legal online sports betting began in Illinois 2020 Number of sportsbooks operating 10 (as of May 2025) Minimum Illinois betting age 21 Betting regulator in Illinois Illinois Gaming Board

New Jersey, Nevada and New York are the only states that have accumulated more sports betting revenue than Illinois. With so many local teams, all of which are deeply rooted in their respective sports, there is added incentive for fans to spice up their viewing by placing wagers on games.

Here is a look at some recent revenue numbers from sports betting in Illinois:

Month Handle Revenue Hold Taxes January 2025 $1.47 billion $147.8 million 10% $54 million February 2025 $1.15 billion $116.1 million 10.1% $47.1 million

Where does Illinois sports betting tax revenue go?

In Illinois, sports betting tax revenue is allocated to the State Gaming Fund, which supports various state programs, including education and infrastructure projects.

Responsible gaming in Illinois

Illinois promotes responsible gambling through a range of programs overseen by the Illinois Gaming Board and the Department of Human Services. Bettors can access tools like the Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program and 24/7 help via the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline or by texting "ILGAMB" to 833234.

The state also offers educational campaigns like "Are You Really Winning?" and partners with organizations such as Gateway Foundation to provide counseling and support for those affected by problem gambling.

Illinois sports betting FAQ

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Illinois?

You do not need to be an Illinois resident to bet in Illinois. You do, however, have to be 21 or older and within Illinois state borders to bet in Illinois.

Which sports can I bet on in Illinois?

Basketball, football, baseball, soccer, tennis, hockey, golf, boxing, mixed martial arts and more are all available to bet on in Illinois, with many available at the international or collegiate levels. For more fringe or niche sports, check a variety of sportsbooks to see what offers are available.

How old do I have to be to bet on sports in Illinois?

The legal gambling age for sports betting in Illinois is 21 years old.

How many online sportsbooks are in Illinois?

There are 10 online sportsbooks currently in Illinois. Each sportsbook comes with its own benefits, and users should explore everything from the breadth of available sports to welcome bonuses before deciding which they would like to use.

What betting markets are available in Illinois?

Any betting market you would see in a different state is available in Illinois. These markets cover all expected sports at the professional, collegiate and international levels. However, you cannot bet on Illinois-based colleges in the state of Illinois.

Is mobile betting available in Illinois?

Mobile betting is available in Illinois, both in the form of online sports betting and casino gaming.