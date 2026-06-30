Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB, more on Tuesday, June 30

Three Round of 32 World Cup knockout stage matchups, including France vs. Sweden at East Rutherford, N.J., as well as 15 Major League Baseball games and one WNBA contest highlight Tuesday's sports schedule, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, June 30

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, June 30

FW Kylian Mbappe, France, 2.5 shots on target - Higher (1.3x)

Mbappe is a big part of the French offense. In three World Cup matches so far he has registered 16 shots, including nine on target. He has scored four goals and added two assists. Pick it at Underdog:

P Justin Wrobleski, Los Angeles Dodgers, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.85x)

Wrobleski has gone over his strikeouts line in seven of his last 10 games. The SportsLine model projects Wrobleski to register 5.2 strikeouts against the Athletics, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

3B Josh Jung, Texas Rangers, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.04x).

Jung has five hits over the past three games, including a double in each. The SportsLine model projects Jung to register 1.5 total bases against the Cleveland Guardians, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.46x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).