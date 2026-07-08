Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Yankees-Rays, Diamondbacks-Padres on Wednesday

With no World Cup action on Wednesday, Major League Baseball action is back in the spotlight, giving sports bettors plenty of options to still take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Wednesday features a full 15-game MLB slate, including former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole taking the mound for the New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays. Despite Cole on the rubber, the SportsLine Projection Model views one of its top plays on Wednesday as Over 7.5 total runs in Yankees vs. Rays as part of Wednesday MLB best bets at DraftKings.

The model also sees value in the San Diego Padres defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 10 p.m. ET start with Michael King, who has a 3.52 ERA, starting. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a pick on Astros vs. Nationals as part of Wednesday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 29-16 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Nationals (-130) to defeat Astros



Yankees vs. Rays: Over 7.5 total runs (-101)

Padres (-144) to defeat Diamondbacks

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +466 (risk $100 to win $466, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Nationals (-130) to defeat Astros

"Foster Griffin continues to be an ATM for bettors, having compiled a 9-2 record with a 2.87 ERA for the Nationals in 2026," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Washington has won eight of his last nine starts dating back to mid-May, while the lefthander has surrendered only one run in six straight outings. Meanwhile, Houston has lost each of Spencer Arrighetti's last four starts. Look for the Nationals to capture the series win on Wednesday." Back the Nationals at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Yankees vs. Rays: Over 7.5 total runs (-101)

The Yankees have gone Over this total in six of their last nine games and the Rays have in two of their last four. New York defeated Tampa Bay, 6-4, in Game 1 on Tuesday to go Over this total, led by Ben Rice's 26th home run of the season for the Yankees. The Yankees are ninth in baseball at 4.79 runs per game. New York is starting six-time All-Star Gerrit Cole, but he has a 5.69 ERA over his last six starts as he's still working his way back to full strength after missing all of last year and the start of this year after Tommy John surgery. The model projects the Over to hit in 73.1% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Padres (-144) to defeat Diamondbacks

The Padres are 2-9 over their last 11 games, however, six of those contests came against the MLB-leading Dodgers. The Diamondbacks certainly don't create as daunting a matchup. Both Arizona and San Diego are 45-46 this season and split their first two games of a four-game series, but the Padres are starting Michael King, who is having a strong season. King has a 3.52 ERA and held the Dodgers to two runs in six innings in his last start. Jose Cabrera is making his fourth career start for the Diamondbacks, and he has a 4.73 ERA and Arizona is 0-3 in his starts. The model projects the Padres to win in 64% of simulations compared to the implied odds of 58.8%. Back the Padres at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

