Virginia sports betting apps were legalized in April 2020 and went live in January of 2021, so it's still relatively new to the online sports betting scene. However, this page will give you the low down on Virginia sports betting. With this guide, you'll learn how to bet on sports at Virginia sportsbooks and where to find some of the top Virginia sportsbook promos.

Virginia sportsbook promos

FanDuel Virginia promo code

One of the industry's dominant players, FanDuel Sportsbook launched as a DFS site in 2009 and still is a leader in that space. However, the company added sports betting to its operations when a Supreme Court ruling allowed states to decide whether or not they'd license sportsbooks in 2018. FanDuel went live in Virginia on the first day operations were legal and accepted the first legal wager in the state's history.

The recently updated FanDuel promo code now offers $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. The offer is for new users and requires a minimum deposit of $10 but there is no minimum odds requirement so you can bet a heavy favorite to ensure you're taking advantage of the bonus opportunity.

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

Over 20 sports offering live-betting options

Build same-game parlays either from scratch or with a set list

Regular promotions like profit boost and Dinger Tuesdays

DraftKings Virginia promo code

DraftKings is FanDuel's biggest competition with the two currently holding a dominant position in the market, and the Boston company also began as a DFS site that moved into retail and online sportsbooks when prohibition ended in 2018. The site went live in Virginia in 2021 shortly after legalization and was the state's second legal operator.

The new DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more and then you'll also get over $200 off on NFL Sunday Ticket. Your first $5 wager must have minimum odds of -500, but the bonus bets are awarded (in the form of 12 $25 tokens) win or lose.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Great NFL wagering options as a longstanding partner of the league

User-friendly interface and easy deposit and withdrawal pathways

Regular profit boosts and free entries into DraftKings DFS and pool tournaments

Fanatics Sportsbook Virginia promo code

A juggernaut in the sports apparel space and later in sports collectibles, Fanatics launched Fanatics Sportsbook and became legal in Virginia in November 2023 after absorbing PointsBet's online operations in the United States. As part of the deal, Fanatics Sportsbook retains operating status at Colonial Downs Racetrack.

The new Fanatics Sportsbook promo code has been revamped for football season, as it now offers up to $100 back in FanCash if your first football bet loses every game day between now and Oct. 12. Those No Sweat Bets give you a chance to take a big swing every day that there is a football game being played.

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

Fair Play house rules void wagers on individual player props when the player in question is injured

FanCash rewards program awards you per bet and can be used for wagering or in Fanatics stores

Multiple sign-up offers to suit your betting interests

BetMGM Virginia bonus code

The third legal operator in Virginia, BetMGM went live six days after official legalization in 2021 and less than six months later it announced an official partnership with the Washington Nationals in D.C. This 50/50 venture is between GVC Holdings, a gambling operator in the UK, and MGM, a hotel and entertainment juggernaut. The company also has a retail sportsbook in National Harbor, Maryland, meant to broadly service residents of the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia).

The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS currently offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The award amount would match your initial wager in the event that your bet is graded a loser. They also regularly offer profit boosts and rewards points that can be redeemed at MGM properties.

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

Use MGM rewards to redeem points in exchange for hotel rooms and various other prizes

Plenty of bonus options, including no sweat bets, profit boosts and up early guarantees

Offers regular sweepstakes opportunities with travel to major sporting events

Caesars Sportsbook Virginia promo code

Caesars is a well-known hospitality and entertainment brand that increased its visibility in the sports betting space when the company acquired William Hill's US operations in 2021. Caesars Sportsbook is now operating in 30 different states and jurisdictions, including Virginia (where it began operations in February 2021). Caesars Virginia in Danville also offers a full retail sportsbook and began operations last year.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X offers a tremendous opportunity for sports bettors seeking value, as it offers new users 20 100% profit boosts. All you have to do to receive those profit boost tokens is make a deposit of $10 or more and then an initial wager of $1 or more. You can wager a maximum of $25 per profit boost and can receive additional winning on each token not exceeding $2,500. These tokens are good for 14 days after issue.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

Updated app improved functionality

Search function allows for users to target their wagering

Regular contests for existing users like the NFL Parlay Sweepstakes or the $325,000 Fastball Fortune

bet365 Virginia bonus code

A British company that launched in 2000 and then entered the fray in the United States shortly after prohibition ended, bet365 officially launched in Virginia in Jan. 2023. It was the fourth state that the company was licensed to operate in and it has continued to grow in popularity across the country.

The bet365 bonus code is a bet-and-get promotion offering $200 in bonus bets to new customers. To qualify, you can sign up with promo code CBSBET365, make an initial deposit of at least $10 and then bet at least $5 on an option with odds of -500 or better. After the qualifying bet settles, $200 in bonus bets valid for seven days are issued.

bet365 Sportsbook's top features:

Regular profit boost promotions like MLB 50% SGP Super Boost

Smaller house edges in certain popular markets

Live streaming of select sports

Betting on Virginia sports teams

Virginia doesn't have a professional sports team from the NFL, NBA, NHL or MLB currently operating within the state, but there are three pro teams operating in nearby D.C and one operating in Maryland. The Washington Nationals, Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards are all operating in D.C., while the Washington Commanders are currently in Maryland with plans on building a new stadium in D.C. soon. Here is a breakdown of those teams along with their odds to win a championship in their upcoming seasons.

Washington Commanders (NFL) (+2500)

It's a short journey into Maryland to FedEx Field for Commanders fans in Virginia, but the franchise is set to move back to D.C. with a new stadium in the works on the grounds of the old RFK Stadium which will make them even more accessible to Virginians via public transportation. Jayden Daniels helped lead the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season and optimism now abounds for the franchise. They're listed at +260 to win the NFC East and +1100 to win the NFC while Daniels is listed at +1500 to win NFL MVP honors in his second season.

Washington Wizards (NBA) (+100000)

The Wizards play in downtown D.C. but receive heavy support from Virginians. However, they're coming off an abysmal 18-win season and the ping pong balls did not bounce their way, as they wound up with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft despite having the second-worst record and being tied for best chance to land the No. 1 pick and Cooper Flagg. However, there's still some young talent on the roster and they'll hope to begin the turnaround next season.

Washington Capitals (NHL) (+3000)

The Capitals also play in D.C. but relied heavily on Virginia's support during an exciting 2024-25 season. Alex Ovechkin just broke the NHL record for most career goals last season and after scoring 44 goals in just 65 games at 39, he can still clearly provide value to the team. He's under contract for another year but hasn't announced his decision on whether he'd come back or retire yet. Either way, the Capitals are coming off a season where they won the Metropolitan division and were the top seed in the East, only to be dispatched in the second round of the playoffs. They're listed also listed at +1600 to win the Eastern Conference.

Washington Nationals (MLB) (N/A)

Nationals Park is located on the waterfront in D.C. and it's just down the river from Virginia. The Nationals are 53-83 on the season and no longer have listed odds to win the World Series in 2025. They fired long-time general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Davey Martinez earlier this season and will look to start from scratch in 2026. James Wood and C.J. Abrams give the franchise a couple of cornerstones to build around, but it will likely be another multi-year effort.

Betting on college sports in Virginia

Betting on college sports is also legal in Virginia, but you are not allowed to wager on any in-state teams.



Facts and figures of legalized sports betting in Virginia:

When did sports betting become legal in Virginia? 2021 How many sportsbooks operate in Virginia? 13 What is the minimum betting age in Virginia? 21 Who is the betting regulator in Virginia? Virginia Lottery What is the sports betting tax in Virginia? 15% on the operator's adjusted gross revenue

Virginia sports betting handle history

To date, the state of Virginia has had a betting handle of $24.3 billion since the state introduced legalized sports betting in Jan. 2021. Revenue generated by operators off that $24.3 billion in wagers has exceeded $2.4 billion and the state has received $298.5 million in tax revenue from legalization. The record handle for any month came in Nov. 2024 when over $756 million was wagered within the Old Dominion.

Responsible gaming in Virginia

Here are several resources for problem gambling available within the state:

National Problem Gambling Helpline:

Phone: 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Text: 800GAM

Chat: 1800gamblerchat.org





Virginia Problem Gambling Hotline:

Phone / Text: 1-888-532-3500

Virginia Council on Problem Gambling:

Phone: 804-827-0921

Website: www.vcpg.net



FAQ

Is sports betting legal in Virginia?

Yes, Virginia mobile betting launched on Jan. 21, 2021.

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in Virginia?

You do not need to be a Virginia resident to participate, but you must prove you are physically located in Virginia via geo-tracker to place wagers.

Which sports can I bet on in Virginia?

You can gamble on all four major professional sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) as well as dozens of other leagues operating globally. College sports betting is also legal, but wagering on in-state teams is not legal.

What is the legal age for sports betting in Virginia?

The legal age for sports betting in Virginia is 21.

How many online sportsbooks are in Virginia?

There are 13 legal online sportsbooks in Virginia.

What betting markets are available in Virginia?

There are hundreds of different betting markets available in Virginia, including spread, over/under, money line, player props, parlays, same-game parlays, teasers and more. College sports betting is legal but you are not allowed to wager on in-state teams within the state's borders.