Friday's WNBA slate has a pair of contests, with the Atlanta Dream hosting the Chicago Sky at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings taking on the Las Vegas Aces at 10 p.m. ET.

The Aces have been a big disappointment so far this season, and they've lost outright in their past two games after closing as 9-point favorites and 12.5-point favorites. For the most part, that's been with superstar A'ja Wilson before she missed the entire fourth quarter of Wednesday's 97-89 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks with a head injury. Wilson is listed as doubtful to play on Friday, which is why this line has cratered from Aces -10 to Aces -6 at DraftKings. But I still like the Wings at this number.

Las Vegas has zero depth and has been overly reliant on its core four of Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd. Loyd has really struggled in her first season with the Aces, shooting 29.9% from the floor. Loyd not playing at an All-Star level has severely lowered the Aces' upside. Wilson is the big reason why the Aces are even at 4-4, as she's putting together another stellar campaign on both ends of the floor.

The Aces already have major issues with Wilson, especially on defense. Without her, they could very well look like one of the worst teams in the league. It'd be one thing to back them to win, but to win by margin? Not when the defense is going to be an absolute turnstile.

Without Wilson and with a struggling Loyd, it's going to be the Jackie Young show on offense tonight. When Wilson missed the entire fourth quarter against the Sparks, Young took eight shots in those 10 minutes. Overall in that game, she had 24 shots from the floor (including 10 from 3-point land) and had another nine free-throw attempts. Her usage is going to be insane against the Wings, and it's against a Wings defense that also has had major trouble getting stops.

Dallas has the third-worst defensive efficiency in the WNBA (109.3), two spots behind the ninth-place Aces (103.5). These are also two teams that rank in the top 4 in pace. So you'll likely get a shootout given those two factors, and Dallas has more players that can really score. In order to try and keep up, the Aces will be relying heavily on Young.